Andy McCarthy on Hunter Biden: There must be a special counsel

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy told "America Reports" on Wednesday that there must be a special counsel for the federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

ANDY MCCARTHY: When they say there won’t be political interference in the investigation, there is already significant political interference in the investigation. And the reason I say that is the Justice Department is bound by a clear regulation. Special counsel regulation that clearly says if there is a matter in which the Department of Justice is conflicted and it’s in the public interest, the attorney general is supposed to appoint a special counsel. So, Attorney General Garland is trying to make it about his personal integrity. He looks at you indignantly and says "don’t you trust me to do this without political interference?"

The purpose of the regulation is to take that out of his hand. If there is an investigation like you have the Biden Justice Department having to investigate the Biden family, that creates an obvious conflict of interest, and you have a public interest situation as you do whenever you do as somebody with national security responsibilities is getting foreign streams of revenue, then that’s a clear case for a special counsel. So if he’s not appointing one you already have political interference because they are not following the law.

