Andrew Sullivan announces resignation from New York magazine, says reason 'pretty self-evident'

Conservative columnist Andrew Sullivan announced his resignation from New York magazine on Tuesday amid ongoing controversy surrounding free speech and viewpoint diversity at major publications.

Sullivan tweeted news of his resignation shortly after New York Times opinion columnist and editor Bari Weiss released a scathing letter detailing her reasons for leaving the paper. Sullivan did not specify why he was leaving New York, but tweeted the "underlying reasons for the split are pretty self-evident."

Sullivan, who had been a writer-at-large for New York since 2016, added he would adress “the broader questions” surrounding his departure in his final column Friday.

READ: BARI WEISS ANNOUNCES SHE'S LEAVING NEW YORK TIMES IN SCATHING RESIGNATION LETTER

The Wrap reported that New York editor-in-chief David Haskell told staffers in an email that Sullivan's "editorial project and the magazine’s, though overlapping in many ways, were no longer the right match for each other."

In his statement, Haskell stated he was "trying hard to create in this magazine a civil, respectful, intellectually honest space for political debate. I believe there is a way to write from a conservative perspective about some of the most politically charged subjects of American life while still upholding our values."

TRUMP JR., TED CRUZ AMONG CONSERVATIVES CELEBRATING BARI WEISS' 'STUNNING' NY TIMES RESIGNATION LETTER

Sullivan also sent a series of tweets attacking the Times and backing Weiss, who claimed she had been "constantly bullied" by colleagues over her opinions.

"The mob bullied and harassed a young woman for thoughtcrimes," Sullivan tweeted. "And her editors stood by and watched." Another of his tweets read: "I’d say Bari’s future is a lot more promising than the NYT’s."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also retweeted a post from podcast host Eric Weinstein, who accused the Times of embracing "race rioting."

Media reporter Yashar Ali tweeted that in reccent weeks, he had "repeatedly heard rumors from sources that Bari Weiss and Andrew Sullivan were going to work on a project together."