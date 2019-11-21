Tomi Lahren on Klobuchar's jab at Buttigieg: Hillary proved the 'woman card' doesn't work

The attempts by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., to "pull the woman card" during the fifth Democratic presidential debate did not resonate, Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren argued Thursday.

Klobuchar pointed to a double standard in the Democratic Party, saying that a female candidate with Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg's experience wouldn't even be on the debate stage.

KLOBUCHAR SAYS A WOMAN WITH BUTTIGIEG'S EXPERIENCE WOULDN'T MAKE DEBATE STAGE

"Women are held to a higher standard. Otherwise, we could play a game called 'Name Your Favorite Woman President' which we can't do because it has all been men," she told MSNBC moderators.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Brian Kilmeade, Steve Doocy, and Ainsley Earhardt, Lahren said that Klobuchar apparently wasn't paying attention during the 2016 election.

She said that it "didn't work for Hillary [Clinton] and was "not going to work for Amy."

"But, you know, they're trying to compete in the impression Olympics and the American people don't want to watch that," she commented.

"But, beyond that, if she's trying to tout her experience...if we learned anything from the 2016 election beyond that the woman card doesn't work, it's that people aren't necessarily looking for business as usual," said Lahren. "They're looking for an outsider -- which is why Pete actually has a better chance than most of them."

"But," Lahren said, "she was trying to get a moment there: a feminist moment. I don't think she landed it."

"The American people are not looking for someone to say 'poor me, poor me, these are the list of excuses,'" Lahren concluded. "We [didn't] vote for her in 2016; we're not going to vote for her now."