Klobuchar says a woman with Buttigieg's experience wouldn't make debate stage

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., didn’t spare any punches on Sunday when going after fellow 2020 presidential primary candidate Pete Buttigieg – saying that a woman with the South Bend, Ind., mayor’s experience would not be on the debate stage.

Klobcuhar, who has been polling in the middle of the still-crowded field of Democrats, argued during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” that while every candidate in her party has been more qualified to lead the country than President Trump, she doubted a woman with the same resume as Buttigieg would be given a chance at running for president.

“Of the women on the stage, I’m focusing here on my fellow women senators, Sens. Harris and Warren and myself. Do I think we would be standing on that stage if we had the experience that he had? No, I don’t,” Klobuchar said in reference to Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

BIG POST-DEBATE HAULS FOR KLOBUCHAR, BUTTIGIEG, COULD SPELL TROUBLE FOR BIDEN

Klobuchar also took the opportunity to highlight her Midwest appeal and her record of statewide electoral victories in Minnesota. She has run a campaign painting herself as a moderate lawmaker who could appeal to rural voters that the Democrats lost to Trump in 2016.

“I’m the one from the Midwest that’s actually won in a statewide race over and over again,” she said. “Those are the kind of voters I’ve won and that’s not true of Mayor Pete.”

Buttigieg’s campaign did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Klobuchar has been polling at 2.6 percent, according to a Real Clear Politics average, which was buoyed by what analysts called a strong debate performance last month. Buttigieg also has seen his numbers rise, with him garnering about seven percent of the overall vote.

Both candidates, however, trailed far behind frontrunners Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.