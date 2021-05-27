Many Americans don't trust government, and haven't for a long time: Lawrence Jones

Fox News' Lawrence Jones explains why many Americans have lost trust in the federal government during "Fox News Primetime" on Thursday.

FOX NEWS POLL: SIX IN TEN VOTERS DON'T TRUST THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

LAWRENCE JONES: The majority of Americans, 60% of them, that's right, do not trust the federal government, and the distrust largely follows along party lines. Only 16% of Republicans and 25% of Independents say they trust the feds, now that's compared to 55% of Democrats, of course. Now, I know what you're thinking, how is that possible? Our government is so honest and transparent and constantly acts in the best interests of its citizens. What's not to trust? If the past year is any example, a whole helluva lot.

…

Look, we know we're not perfect, but things are getting better every day, and it's not just about telling the truth, it's about competent governance. I don't trust the government to respect my freedoms, protect my civil rights, or even spend my tax dollars with a shred of responsibility. Hell, I don't trust them to properly fix my potholes. To be clear this is nothing new. We have not trusted our federal government for a long time.