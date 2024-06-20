American Airlines passenger demands answers after luggage mysteriously ends up in California homeless camp

A woman from Southern California who boarded an American Airlines flight in late May was left baffled after her luggage mysteriously ended up in a Hollywood homeless encampment.

Aunny Grace had to sleep at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on May 29 after her flight was delayed. The next day, she was forced to take a different flight and left without her luggage for the Hollywood Burbank Airport, according to NBC Los Angeles.

"When the carrier called me, he said he was at my house. I looked and I saw my AirTag twinkling down Western Avenue very slowly, like no direction, really," Grace told the outlet. "I knew intuitively something was wrong. Something was way off."

Grace was delivered the wrong suitcase five days after her trip. However, the Apple Airtag inside her luggage allowed her to track her belongings to the Homeless Town in Hollywood.

"I'm just crying, grabbing my stuff," she said. "I had jewelry, medicine, bags I bought from Bali in Peru. My toiletry bag was flipped upside down, completely empty. Makeup bag, empty. This homeless man just ransacked through my stuff."

A homeless man allegedly told Grace he had purchased her suitcase down the street. She is now demanding answers from the airline.

"I want to know: How did my suitcase go from the Burbank Airport to a homeless encampment in Hollywood on a corner of Western and Sunset?" Grace said.

The woman claimed that she saw other suitcases with American Airlines tags while searching for her own bag.

"Anyone could walk by and just grab bags, one pick-up one after the other. There were hundreds of bags out in the open, away from eye shot of the office," Grace added.

She filed a report with the Burbank Airport police and contacted American Airlines about the incident. The airline offered to reimburse her up to $1,700 for her items. Grace said her belongings were worth $6,300.

The incident left Grace concerned about future plane travel. She recently visited family in Boston but opted to drive cross-country rather than fly commercially.

"It's going to keep happening until someone takes responsibility. This has to be placed on the responsibility of the airline," she told NBC Los Angeles.

In a Tuesday statement, American Airlines said: "We strive to ensure that our customers' checked luggage and other items arrive at their destinations on schedule and in their original condition. We are investigating what occurred here and in the meantime, a member of our team is in contact with the customer to apologize and resolve the issue."

American Airlines did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.