Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

America's focus on racism is 'hurting the country': Adam Carolla

Carolla said diversity guidelines are 'super unfair' to those they are supposed to benefit

Graham Colton
By Graham Colton | Fox News
close
The diversity revolution is 'insidious': Carolla Video

The diversity revolution is 'insidious': Carolla

Comedian Adam Carolla explains the 'insidious' effect of identity politics on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Adam Carolla said the United States' focus on race is "hurting the country" Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"It used to be ‘bring us the best and the brightest’" said Carolla. "Now it's 'bring us the least-Whitest.'"

"It's a constant obsession in 2022 of a problem that has essentially been solved years ago, and it's hurting the country, obviously, to keep talking about this thing," he told host Tucker Carlson.

NFL MAKES ADJUSTMENTS TO ROONEY RULE TO AID MINORITY HIRING

  • Image 1 of 3

    LOS ANGELES: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.  (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Director Jane Campion, with Netflix CEO Ted Serandos, center, celebrates her Best Director Oscar win following the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.   (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 3

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attends Super Bowl LVI.  (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Diversity guidelines like those in the National Football League and the Oscars are "super unfair" to those they are supposed to benefit, Carolla said.

"Whether it's a student on the campus of Harvard, or the first bi, gay, lesbian, Black, female assistant coach, everyone is looking at her," Carolla said. "She may be incredibly qualified, but people are going to think she's only there because of this quota system."

We just keep beating the drum of racism: Carolla Video

Despite this, Carolla predicted that the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion revolution is "hitting some sort of saturation critical mass point." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Although I say that every four months, and they go crazier," he added. 

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.