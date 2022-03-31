America's focus on racism is 'hurting the country': Adam Carolla

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Adam Carolla said the United States' focus on race is "hurting the country" Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"It used to be ‘bring us the best and the brightest’" said Carolla. "Now it's 'bring us the least-Whitest.'"

"It's a constant obsession in 2022 of a problem that has essentially been solved years ago, and it's hurting the country, obviously, to keep talking about this thing," he told host Tucker Carlson.

NFL MAKES ADJUSTMENTS TO ROONEY RULE TO AID MINORITY HIRING

Diversity guidelines like those in the National Football League and the Oscars are "super unfair" to those they are supposed to benefit, Carolla said.

"Whether it's a student on the campus of Harvard, or the first bi, gay, lesbian, Black, female assistant coach, everyone is looking at her," Carolla said. "She may be incredibly qualified, but people are going to think she's only there because of this quota system."

Despite this, Carolla predicted that the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion revolution is "hitting some sort of saturation critical mass point."

"Although I say that every four months, and they go crazier," he added.