AMC triggers backlash for adding warning to 'Goodfellas' for stereotypes that don't match modern 'inclusion'

'You can’t cleanse history. If you want to tell true history, you gotta tell it the way it is,' an actor from the film responded

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Published
AMC Networks faced backlash after it placed a warning before classic 1990 mobster film "Goodfellas," cautioning viewers it may defy modern cultural norms.

"This film includes language and/or cultural stereotypes that are inconsistent with today’s standards of inclusion and tolerance and may offend some viewers," the warning read. 

A representative from AMC told The New York Post that "In 2020, we began adding advisories in front of certain films that include racial or cultural references that some viewers might find offensive." However, the Post noted other mob movies are not given the same warning, instead given more typical cautions about nudity and violence. 

Fox News Digital reached out to AMC to clarify the date the warning was added to "Goodfellas." They have yet to respond. 

Ray Liotta worked alongside Joe Pesci, Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco and Paul Sorvino in ‘Goodfellas’

Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, Paul Sorvino, and Joe Pesci for the film 'Goodfellas', 1990.  "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster," Liotta said as Henry Hill in the opening line of the movie.  ( Warner Brothers/Getty Images)

"The f–king political correctness has f–king taken everything away," A former NYPD cop, who played a police officer in "Goodfellas," Bo Ditel told The Post. "This is how life was back then. It was not a clean beautiful thing. You can’t cleanse history. If you want to tell true history, you gotta tell it the way it is."

Michael Franzese, a one-time captain of the Colombo crime family responded to the warning, "We don’t need anyone protecting mob guys. It’s crazy."

The 1990 film, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci is one of the most famous Italian mafia films, alongside others like Coppola’s 1972 epic "The Godfather." It also has been praised for its accuracy, and was focused on the life of real life mobster-turned-FBI informant Henry Hill. 

Fox News Digital reached out to AMC Networks Inc. and did not receive an immediate response.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.