Alyssa Farah Griffin says Trump resonated with working class Americans, pushes back on Sunny Hostin

"The View" co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said former president Donald Trump resonated with working class Americans during Thursday's episode and pushed back on fellow co-host Sunny Hostin, who suggested "white supremacy" and "fear of the changing color" of the country were the reason his supporters turned out.

"He has a way of inspiring, kind of, working Americans. I don’t understand it," Farah Griffin said.

Behar asked what she meant by "working Americans" and said "we're working." The other co-hosts said that Farah Griffin meant working class Americans.

"I’ve always been a liberal. My whole family were Democrats. That working class is baloney. That has been taken over by the Republican Party to say they care about working people. Their policies are the opposite that help for working people. So stop the baloney," Behar continued.

"I don’t think we can dismiss he did resonate. 74 million people turned out for him," Farah Griffin said. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, "are you sure?"

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she believed the reason for it was "white supremacy, and a lot of it was fear of the changing color of our country, and a lot of it was that he lied to them." Behar agreed with Hostin.

Farah Griffin said she thinks it was a "factor" but that she doesn't think it's the majority.

"The View" hosts were discussing former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama's return to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their presidential portraits.

Farah Griffin said she felt "hopeful" after listening to the Obamas speak at the White House on Wednesday. "I miss that hopeful era," she said.

During a discussion about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who told GQ that she doesn't feel she could be elected president because "so many people in this country hate women," Farah Griffin suggested Michelle Obama would win in a presidential race.

Farah Griffin, a former White House communications director, and Ana Navarro were announced as the new co-hosts of "The View" at the end of last season. Farah Griffin told ABC on Monday that she hopes to be a "voice" for Trump supporters.

"I've also since criticized the former president, but I still want to be a voice for the 74 million Americans who voted for him, and kind of tell them, from my experience, here's why I won't support him again, but here's what a future Republican Party can and should look like. So that's really what I'm hoping to meet the audience with," she said.