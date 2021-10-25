Alex Marlow responds to Facebook's efforts to downplay Breitbart traffic: 'Every Republican should take note'

Breitbart Editor-in-chief Alex Marlow responded to a scathing report on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday suggesting that Facebook employees pushed to suppress the right-wing outlet despite objections from managers trying to avoid political blowback.

The internal effort—captured in message-board conversations reviewed by the Wall Street Journal—fuel ongoing concerns that the tech giant is treating news outlets differently based on political views.

Breitbart was reportedly targeted by employees who were hoping to remove the News Tab function, especially amid protests following George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis police last year.

"There’s literally billions of Facebook pages and this one page for whatever reason triggers the left to such an unbelievable degree that they have to whine to their bosses to get us censored," Marlow told Carlson. "Thankfully, it hasn’t totally worked yet but every Republican member of Congress should take note of this. This came before the 2020 election. All their criticism of us was before 2020. These change votes and change minds."

By 2020, Facebook had begun keeping track of "strikes" for content deemed false by third-party fact-checkers," the New York Post reports. Repeat offenders could be suspended from posting. Escalations came more frequently against conservative outlets, according to the report.