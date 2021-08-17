Expand / Collapse search
Tomi Lahren: Afghan women and girls are 'truly oppressed,' unlike US Olympic athletes

Lahren reacts to concerns for safety of Afghan women as Taliban takes over

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday, and spoke about the recent developments in Afghanistan. Lahren reacted to an Afghan reporter pressing Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on the threat to women and young girls under the Taliban's rule.

MCENANY RIPS MSNBC HOST'S 'REMARKABLE' CLAIM ON SUPPORT FOR BIDEN'S AFGHANISTAN DECISION

TOMI LAHREN: I would also like to point out that the women of Afghanistan and the women of the Middle East at large, they actually experienced true oppression. They actually experienced what happens when your nation doesn’t protect and defend freedom. But meanwhile, here in the United States, the greatest country on the face of the Earth, we just watched female Olympic athletes representing our country who felt that we had an oppressive nation, who received Nike and Subway endorsement deals for ragging on our great country that does ensure freedom and the protection of that freedom. 

It just goes to show there are women, there are people all around the world that would literally die to be in the place of so many in this country who don’t appreciate it, who don’t love it, who don’t respect it. And I think that’s something that all Americans should really take to heart and really understand and value the freedom that we have and the freedom from oppression that we experience every single day and are blessed and lucky to experience.

