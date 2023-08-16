ABC News changes headline amid backlash, after saying 'climate change can't be blamed' for Maui wildfires

ABC News appeared to update a headline about climate change and the Maui wildfires following some backlash on X, formerly known as Twitter, as the original headline read, "Why climate change can't be blamed for the Maui wildfires."

The updated headline now reads, "Why climate change can't be blamed entirely for the Maui wildfires."

The article says that "Climate change may have amplified the conditions," but notes that it can't be blamed entirely.

ABC News also quotes Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, who said, "That level of destruction, and a fire hurricane, something new to us in this age of global warming, was the ultimate reason that so many people perished."

"Not only do ‘fire hurricanes’ not exist, but climate change can't be blamed for the number of people who died in the wildfires," the ABC News report reads.

The article cited Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, who said that climate change may have "nudged" the "conditions that contribute to making wildfires more severe." However, according to the report, "it is unclear how much of a role that played in the Maui fire event."

Emily Atkin, a climate reporter and founder of the "HEATED" climate newsletter, knocked the story as being "well technically framing," which "serves to help absolutely no one except the people trying to downplay and deny climate change."

"ABC's story is contrarian click-bait bulls--- that exists solely to ‘debunk’ an argument about ‘causation’ that no one actually talking about the role of climate change is making," she added.

The Daily Signal's investigative columnist Tony Kinnett called out the headline change.

Gov. Green spoke to MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart on Sunday and described the wildfire as a "fire hurricane" with gusting 80 mph winds and "1,000-degree heat creating fire cyclones going through buildings."

"When fire jumped from one spot to another – there were three or four fires going on at the same time – it got seeded very quickly with those 80 mph gusted winds," he said. "And then the fire moved at essentially a mile per minute, 60 mph down through the community."

"That’s what a fire hurricane is going to look like in the era of global warming," Green said.

ABC News did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.