ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC avoid mention of Jane's Revenge in coverage of arson, attacks against pro-life groups

News networks ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC have provided scant coverage of violence and vandalism directed at pro-life groups and expressly avoided mentioning on air the name of the far-left group taking credit for them.

According to a Grabien Media search, ABC News, CBS News, NBC News and MSNBC have not mentioned "Jane's Revenge" by name on any broadcast, which has taken responsibility for or been linked to more than a dozen intimidating acts targeting organizations opposed to abortion since the majority Supreme Court opinion leaked in early May that Roe v. Wade would be overturned. The far-left group, formed this year, has threatened or claimed to have perpetrated numerous acts of firebombing, vandalism and arson in the name of abortion rights.

They have included an arson attack featuring an attempted Molotov cocktail and a set fire at a pro-life group in Madison, Wis.; vandalism of a Michigan office building shared by the pro-life group Jackson Right to Life with Rep. Tim Walberg's, R-Mich., campaign; vandalism of a Christian faith-based pregnancy center in Asheville, N.C., that read "if abortions aren't safe, neither are you," and broken windows and graffiti at a pro-life pregnancy center in Minneapolis, Minn. Another vandalism incident that included "Jane's Revenge" graffiti happened at a pro-life center in Lynchburg, Va., on Saturday.

Following the attack in Madison last month, Jane's Revenge posted a statement threatening more violence and intimidation, and it appears to have followed through. The first communiqué from the group was posted May 8, 2022, to the anonymous blogging host noblogs.org, the same day of the vandal and arson attack on Wisconsin Family Action in Madison. The Jane’s Revenge communiqué demanded "the disbanding of all anti-choice establishments, fake clinics, and violent anti-choice groups within the next thirty days."

In another online statement on June 15, Jane's Revenge suggested it had local cells operating around the country and would continue its violence, calling it "open season."

"Your thirty days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable [sic] way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue. We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack. We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves," the statement said.

ABC, CBS, and NBC offered brief coverage of the attack in Madison, Wis., last month, but notably didn't mention Jane's Revenge. ABC News anchor Linsey Davis read out a brief report and noted the attack was considered "targeted arson," adding "someone also spray-painted a message" but not reading out the threat that appeared on the screen: "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either."

The conservative watchdog Media Research Center calculated 77 seconds of combined network coverage on the story at the time, while MSNBC aired a report of about two-and-a-half minutes, but without naming the group at the center of the threats.

"These networks don’t want to name Jane’s Revenge because they don’t like talking about political violence from the left in general," the MRC's Bill D'Agostino told Fox News Digital. "They’re in the business of pushing narratives that benefit their side politically, and this violence makes their side look bad. You see this kind of minimizing going on throughout the establishment media."

He pointed to the exhaustive coverage of the far-right "Proud Boys," noting the group was "practically a household name thanks in large part to the media," as an example of the media not hesitating to name an extremist group in its coverage.

"The hypocrisy is so blatant and widespread that, at this point, it almost feels clichéd to harp on it. But at the same time, it’s too egregious to ignore," he told Fox News Digital.

The attacks have gotten the attention of House Republicans, some of whom are putting pressure on the Department of Justice to investigate the extremist group, Fox News Digital reported last week.

CNN covered the story in May and this month and has named Jane's Revenge in its reporting.

Roe v. Wade was officially overturned on Friday by the Supreme Court, ending the constitutional right to abortion the 1973 decision afforded.