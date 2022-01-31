NYT's Nikole Hannah-Jones deletes tweet claiming millions of Americans 'don't mind open racism'

New York Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones once again deleted another tweet from her account after it sparked pushback on Monday.

It began on Sunday after her colleague New York Times reporter Matthew Rosenberg tweeted a comment regarding the ongoing controversy surrounding popular podcast host Joe Rogan.

"Joe Rogan is what he is. We in the media might want to spend more time thinking about why so many people trust him instead of us," Rosenberg wrote.

Rosenberg's tweet went viral with people commenting that it is a rare example of self-introspection from a journalist and an opportunity to mock the liberal media. However, Hannah-Jones appeared to dismiss her colleagues tweet and said the reason why millions of Americans listen to Rogan is "not a mystery" and is due to "open racism."

"With respect, I don't get this. We need to understand why millions of Americans don't mind the open racism? It's not a mystery. Been reporting on it for years. So, what do we do with that?" she tweeted.

The tweet was later deleted, although Hannah-Jones left up additional replies to her original comment.

Hannah-Jones tweeted out a compilation video of Rogan saying the n-word after a user tweeted, "These days, the word ‘racism’ is often not used in a literal sense. Instead, it means ‘I don't like this guy.’ So I start to wonder why. And so when I hear someone called racist, I become more interested in what he has to say, not less."

After the user replied that Rogan maintains the right to say what he wants, Hannah-Jones replied, "Agreed. He has the right to say whatever he wants. Spotify has the right to platform him or not. I’ve never argued otherwise. My original comment was in response to tweet that people like him because of what they are not getting from ‘media’ and what that is, exactly."

Hannah-Jones did not respond to Fox News for a comment nor did she explain why the original comment was deleted.

The 1619 Project author has been known to tweet out controversial statements only to go back and delete them or offer explanations to a "poorly worded" claim.