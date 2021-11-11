Nicole Hannah-Jones' 'shameful' World War II take knocked as the '1945 Project'

New York Times reporter and "1619 Project" author Nikole Hannah-Jones faced backlash this week for another apparent instance of revisionist history.

Hannah-Jones tweeted out her experience visiting the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum on Saturday, claiming she was "feeling ashamed" over the United States’ atomic bomb dropped over Hiroshima in 1945.

"Feeling ashamed of shameful things is not BAD. It’s called being an empathetic and moral human being. Shame helps us do better. When I visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum about the impact of the US’s atomic bomb, as an American, I felt shame," she tweeted.

Various users responded and criticized her take on the end of World War II. Despite this, she doubled down and made the false claim that the U.S. only dropped the atomic bomb "because they’d spent all this money developing it and to prove it was worth it."

"You’re the one who poorly understands history. They dropped the bomb when they knew surrender was coming because they’d spent all this money developing it and to prove it was worth it. Propaganda is not history, my friend," Hannah-Jones tweeted.

She followed up that take with the message, "This is American exceptionalism — justify anything, no latter how craven and barbaric, because America is the greatest country on the earth."

Although the tweet was originally posted on Saturday, it gained more attention on Thursday - Veterans Day - as fuming readers labeled her take "the 1945 Project."

The Resurgent editor Erick Erickson tweeted, "An upside of Twitter is seeing how people like Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ibrim Kendi really aren't that bright. They just spread muddled history and Gnosticism to profit off rich white progressives who want to feel morally superior. They're L Ron Hubbard for woke whites."

RealClearInvestigations writer Mark Hemingway tweeted, "Seems the 1945 Project is about as accurate as the 1619 Project."

National Review writer Rich Lowry wrote, "The problem isn’t that @nhannahjones has poorly informed opinions; it’s that she presents them as established, unquestionable HISTORY and so many people believe her."

Hannah-Jones gained notoriety by publishing "The 1619 Project," a piece that aimed in restructuring the founding of American society through the lens of racism and slavery. Although historians have criticized her for several wrong elements, she received a Pulitzer Prize for her work.

Since then, she has been known on Twitter for delivering polarizing and revisionist takes on history. On November 4, she claimed that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., "never called for a colorblind society."

"Dr. King never called for a colorblind society. He called for a society that stopped treating Black people as second-class citizens and for specific race-based policies to address the 350 years of race-based discrimination. Dr. King talked about race, Black & white, ALL THE TIME," Hannah-Jones said.

