Queen Elizabeth II's procession and thanksgiving service in pictures
The procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral took place on Monday. King Charles III joined the procession.
- Royal guards carry Queen Elizabeth's coffin into St Giles Cathedral after its journey from Palace of Holyroodhouse on September 12, 2022 in Edinburgh, Scotland. King Charles III joins the procession accompanying Her Majesty The Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile to St Giles Cathedral. The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by other Members of the Royal Family also attend a Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of The Queen where it lies in rest for 24 hours before being transferred by air to London.read more
- King Charles III and Princess Anne follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the procession up the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Britain's longest-reigning monarch who was a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.read more
- The Procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral moves along the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.read more
- People attend the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral, on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.read more
- Members of the public watch from buildings as the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.read more
- The Royal Company of Archers, The King's Bodyguard for Scotland, stand on guard outside St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, on September 12, 2022, ahead of a service of Thanksgiving for the life of Queen Elizabeth II.read more
- A police officer looks at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh.read more
- Prince Andrew, Duke of York is seen outside St Giles Cathedral as The Queen's funeral cortege makes its way into the cathedral.read more
- Britain's King Charles III (C), Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence (L), Britain's Prince Andrew (3L), Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (C) and Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (centre R) walk past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.read more
- The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 12, 2022, during a service of Thanksgiving for ther life.read more
- (L-R) Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex,, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's King Charles III, attend a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, on September 12, 2022.read more
- Britain's King Charles III (R) has an audience with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (L) at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh on September 12, 2022.read more
- Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.read more
