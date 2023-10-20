Israel evacuates city near Lebanon as Hezbollah increases activity amid Israel-Hamas war
Israel continues to bombard Gaza ahead of an anticipated ground invasion while Israel Defense Forces clash with Hezbollah terrorists on the country's northern border. Israel has evacuated a sizeable town near Lebanon for fear that a possible invasion of Gaza could trigger a larger conflict, opening a second front in the war.
incoming update…
The Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, which hosts U.S. and international forces, was targeted by drones and rockets Thursday evening, according to Reuters.
Two security sources told the outlet "multiple blasts" were heard inside the base and it was not immediately clear if the attacks caused casualties or damages. The area around the base was closed by the Iraqi military, who began a search operation.
Rockets hit another military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport, a U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News.
“We can confirm a rocket attack on U.S. and Coalition forces at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, near the Baghdad International Airport, occurred Friday at approximately 2:50 am local. Initial assessments indicate two rockets were fired," the official said. "One was intercepted by a counter-rocket system and the other impacted an empty storage facility. There were no casualties reported. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”
The attack took place at 7:50 p.m. ET, approximately 10 minutes before President Biden delivered a prime-time address from the Oval Office.
The Thursday attacks mark four in the past 24 hours targeting Iraqi military bases that host U.S. forces. Two separate drone attacks took place on Wednesday with one causing minor injuries to a small number of troops, according to Reuters. The U.S military was able to intercept the armed drone.
Fox News' Liz Friden and Reuters contributed to this report.
Satellite photos reported by the Associated Press appear to show a convoy of semitruck trailers likely carrying humanitarian aid lined up at the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side.
The images, shot Thursday by Planet Labs PBC, show 55 trucks waiting in two lines, just a third of a mile away from the border. There are over 50 smaller vehicles visible in the image as well, many appearing to be with aid organizations, waiting at the crossing.
The convoy is likely awaiting permission to cross the border into Gaza to deliver desperately needed assistance to the over 2 million Palestinians who live there and have been caught in the crossfire between Israel and Hamas.
Israel has cut off food, water, fuel and electricity to the Gaza Strip since Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack, in which at least 1,400 Israeli civilians were massacred. Israeli men, women and children, young and old were brutally raped, tortured, set on fire or killed in other horrific ways in the deadliest terror attack in Israel's history.
In response, Israel has continually pummeled the Gaza Strip with airstrikes ahead of an anticipated ground invasion to eradicate Hamas, which hides military targets behind civilian infrastructure.
Israel, after days of negotiations involving world leaders including President Biden, has agreed to allow limited aid to pass into Gaza through Rafah. Israel said the supplies could only go to civilians and that it would “thwart” any diversions by Hamas. More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid were positioned at or near Rafah.
Work began Friday to repair the road at the crossing, which had been damaged in airstrikes, with trucks unloading gravel and bulldozers and other road repair equipment filling in large craters, the AP reported.
The Associated Press contributed to this update.
Israel will evacuate residents in the city of Kiryat Shmona, which is near Lebanon, as the Israel Defense Forces announce increased activity at the northern border.
Israel's Ministry of Defense and the IDF said the city's residents will be evacuated to state-funded guest houses following a plan approved by Defense Minister Yoav Galant.
"A short while ago, the Northern Command informed the mayor of the city of the decision. The plan will be managed by the local authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Defense," the MoD said on X, formerly Twitter.
The IDF gave a summary Thursday of recent activity at the Lebanese border which included: nine launches crossed from Lebanon into Israel, four interceptions by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and several anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon toward Israel.
The force said it responded by "returning fire to the origin of the strikes, thwarting a terrorist cell using an IDF unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure using tank fire."
Fox News' Yael Kuriel contributed to this report.
President Biden announced Thursday he would be submitting a joint urgent budget request to Congress on Friday in support of Israel and Ukraine in their respective wars.
"American leadership holds the world together. American alliances keep America safe. American values make us a partner they want to work with. You put all of that at risk if you walk away from Ukraine and turn our backs on Israel," Biden said during his address to the nation.
"Tomorrow I will send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs and support Israel and Ukraine. It’s a smart investment that will pay dividends for American security for generations," he said.
Biden did not specify the amount of the package, but said it would "keep American troops out of harm's way," and would help build a safer world.
He added that it would "sharpen" Israel's military, and ensure the nation had what it needed to continue defending itself against terrorist attacks from Hamas.
Live Coverage begins here