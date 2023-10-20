Israel evacuates city near Lebanon as Hezbollah increases activity amid Israel-Hamas war

The Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, which hosts U.S. and international forces, was targeted by drones and rockets Thursday evening, according to Reuters.

Two security sources told the outlet "multiple blasts" were heard inside the base and it was not immediately clear if the attacks caused casualties or damages. The area around the base was closed by the Iraqi military, who began a search operation.

Rockets hit another military base hosting U.S. forces near Baghdad's international airport, a U.S. defense official confirmed to Fox News.

“We can confirm a rocket attack on U.S. and Coalition forces at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, near the Baghdad International Airport, occurred Friday at approximately 2:50 am local. Initial assessments indicate two rockets were fired," the official said. "One was intercepted by a counter-rocket system and the other impacted an empty storage facility. There were no casualties reported. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The attack took place at 7:50 p.m. ET, approximately 10 minutes before President Biden delivered a prime-time address from the Oval Office.

The Thursday attacks mark four in the past 24 hours targeting Iraqi military bases that host U.S. forces. Two separate drone attacks took place on Wednesday with one causing minor injuries to a small number of troops, according to Reuters. The U.S military was able to intercept the armed drone.

