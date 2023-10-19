Son of elderly hostage demands Israel correct its 'first failure' and save hostages before attacking Gaza

The son of an abducted elderly peace activist urged the Israeli government to "deal with the consequences your failure" and prioritize retrieving hostages before striking against Hamas.

"When Israel was supposed to defend my family, they didn't manage to keep my family safe," Lior Peri told Fox News. "Deal with the consequences of your first failure and only afterwords strive for a long-term solution."

Peri’s 79-year-old father, Chaim Peri, lived in Nir Oz, a kibbutz bordering Gaza, for 60 years and committed his life to improving Israeli-Palestinian relations up until the day Hamas terrorists attacked his community.

"He's been a peace activist all of his life — all of our life living in front of the Gaza Strip," the younger Peri said from his home in Tel Aviv. "He always strived for resolution, for finding a way. He took part in as much demonstration as he could."

As he got older, the peace activist began volunteering for an Israeli organization, Road to Recovery, which brings sick and injured Palestinians to Israeli hospitals for treatment.

"He always tries to do something," Peri said. "I am very proud of him for doing whatever he could to help."

But on Oct. 7, Hamas took hostage the elder Peri and 80 others from his kibbutz after the terror group launched a surprise attack on Israel. Realizing Hamas terrorists were entering his house, the peace activist hid his wife and confronted the terrorists, telling them to take him and spare his family, his son said.

Chaim is one of over 200 people being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, according to Israeli officials.

Peri’s half-brother, Danny Darlington, was a United Kingdom citizen but was in Israel with his girlfriend to visit family when the Jewish state was attacked. Peri found out Hamas killed them both after their bodies were discovered the night of the invasion.

"They see no difference in who you are or what you are," Peri told Fox News. "For them, we are all Israelis."

Israel declared war against Hamas after the terrorist group's attack and retaliated with airstrikes on Gaza. At least 5,600 people have been killed on both sides, including 1,400 Israelis and 32 Americans.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "this is only the beginning" of what will be a "long war" against Hamas, and that Israel’s military was preparing a "wide range of operational offensive plans."

But Peri said Israel needs to ensure the safe return of its citizens before launching a wide-scale invasion of Gaza.

"Free the hostages," he said. "This should be the most important task standing at the head of priority for the Israeli government."

Peri said Israel must "correct" the neglect that led to the defense failure and hundreds of Israelis trapped in Gaza.

"For some reason they didn't manage to keep my family safe," he said. "The terrorists were walking around the kibbutz for hours without interference, and we are still amazed how this situation happened."