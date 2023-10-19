Republicans outraged by Rashida Tlaib's 'vile' anti-Israel rhetoric: 'She has no business' serving in Congress

Republican lawmakers called out far-left Democrats for their refusal to condemn Hamas as the war continues in Israel.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., described members of the "Squad" as "a disgraceful bunch," on "Fox & Friends" Thursday. Lawler specifically took issue with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., for "repeating a lie" that Israel was responsible for bombing a hospital in Gaza.

"The fact that Rashida Tlaib stood outside yesterday in this rally saying and repeating this vile, disgusting lie that Israel bombed a hospital and offering no remorse despite the fact that the administration said it was a lie. It shows what a disgusting person she is. She has no business serving in the House of Representatives."

Tlaib spoke at a protest before hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators entered the Cannon House Office Building. Capitol Police told Fox News that approximately 300 demonstrators were arrested, including at least three who were charged with assault on a police officer during the demonstrations.

Lawler said Tlaib's actions were "disgraceful" and he emphasized the need to eliminate Hamas.

"The fact that we have sympathizers as members of Congress is so unbecoming and so horrifying. You think about it when you walk through the halls of the House of Representatives and you see where Abraham Lincoln sat and John Quincy Adams, and you think about the history of this chamber and the things that we have fought for in this country to make sure that people are free," said Lawler.

"And you have people that defend terrorist oppressors who attacked the free state of Israel, the only democracy and beacon of hope in the Middle East. And these people attack them. It's disgusting. It's vile."

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said on "Hannity" that it's "undeniably crazy" for members of Congress to be part of the "propaganda machine" for Hamas.

Scott said the U.S. needs to stand with Israel and "give them the time to eliminate Hamas from the face of the planet."

"America is a good country," said Scott. "America is not a racist country. But there is this radical left so addicted to power that they'll use any person, any group, any interest, any issue to hold on to their political power, even at the expense of dividing this country based on religion. But they allow the radical left and the Squad to attack viciously."

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said on "America's Newsroom" Thursday that Tlaib is "parroting" Hamas' claims and her rhetoric could lead to violence.

"We see unrest in Amman, we see unrest in Lebanon. We've seen growing unrest in the West Bank. We see it developing all over the world. And so when you go out and have people parroting this line that Israel is targeting hospitals, it is going to lead to ancillary violence in all these other places that actually, in many cases begin to threaten the governments of countries that are critical to stability in the Middle East, like Jordan, like Lebanon, potentially like Egypt."

"Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that," Tlaib wrote.

Tlaib has not responded to Fox News Digital's requests for comments about her statements on the hospital explosion.

A spokesperson from IDF said in a tweet on Israel's main X account just hours later that the Christian hospital in Gaza was destroyed by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket amid their barrage, not an Israeli missile.

Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he viewed intelligence in a classified briefing and feels "confident" that Israel was not to blame for the hospital blast.

President Biden said Wednesday in Israel that the U.S. military had come to the same conclusion.

