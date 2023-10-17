Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Kirby: 'No question' that Hamas hostage seen in video was speaking 'under duress'

Mia Schem, a French-Israeli, appears in video release by Palestinian terrorists

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Israeli mother living her 'worst nightmare' after daughter was taken hostage by Hamas Video

Israeli mother living her 'worst nightmare' after daughter was taken hostage by Hamas

FOX News' Mike Tobin speaks with Keren Shem, who is demanding the return of her daughter. 

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday that there is "no question" in his mind that a female hostage who appeared in a video released by Hamas was making statements "under duress." 

Kirby made the remark on NBC’s "Today" show after the Palestinian terrorist group shared footage Monday of Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French-Israeli, who, according to Reuters, asked to be returned to her family as soon as possible. French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Schem’s immediate release. 

"There is no question in my mind that that woman gave that video testimony under duress, probably forced to do it," Kirby said. "It’s a propaganda video much more than it is proof of life or certainly proof of concept for Hamas. It’s despicable, deplorable that they would take these hostages and then advertise how well they are treating them when they are the ones who hurt them in the first place." 

Kirby reiterated a call for Hamas to immediately release all of its hostages, estimated to include 199 Israelis and other foreign nationals. 

Mia Schem mother Keren

Keren Sharf Schem, mother of Mia Schem, and representatives of the families of the abducted and missing persons held by Hamas militants in Gaza hold a press conference Tuesday in Tel Aviv following the release of a video by Hamas, where Schem is seen. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

"We know there is a small number of Americans but all of them need to come home and be with their families," he said. 

Kirby also said Israel is a "dynamic area – in many ways, a combat zone" as President Biden is preparing to travel there Wednesday. 

"The president is well aware of that," Kirby told NBC. "Obviously we will take all the appropriate security precautions to make sure he can conduct this trip safely and effectively." 

Mia Schem's mother speaks about her captivity

Mia Schem, pictured in background posters, was among the roughly 200 people kidnapped in Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Hamas terrorists launched an unprecedented invasion into Israel on Oct. 7, slaughtering more than 1,400 Israelis, including at least 260 attendees of the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival. 

Schem attended the festival and was among those taken captive.  

Mia’s mother, Keren Sharf Schem, said she was living her "worst nightmare" after learning her daughter was taken hostage by Hamas. 

"I didn't know if she was dead or alive," she told Fox News' Mike Tobin. "I knew nothing until yesterday when I saw this video." 

During a press conference Tuesday, Schem called for her daughter’s safe return. 

NSC spokesman John Kirby

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said Tuesday that all hostages in Israel need to be released so they can "come home and be with their families." (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"I'm begging the world to bring my baby back home, she only went to a party, to a festival party to have some fun and now she's in Gaza," she said. 

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report. 

