Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION

Biden enriched Iran by more than $50 billion. Here's how to turn off the spigot

The folly of Team Biden's relentless Iran appeasement has been revealed by the Hamas attacks. It's clear that an anti-Hamas, pro-Iran policy cannot coexist

Darrell Issa By Darrell Issa , Richard Goldberg Fox News
Published
close
Iran warns their hands 'are already on the trigger' Video

Iran warns their hands 'are already on the trigger'

FOX News’ Benjamin Hall reports about fears over escalation in the war as Israel and Hezbollah trade fire on ‘America Reports.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The shocking news came just over a week ago, on October 7: Iran’s proxy terror force Hamas had flooded across Israel’s border and within hours had slaughtered hundreds of Israelis.

While the Biden administration was no doubt shocked too, it shouldn’t have been surprised that its relentless appeasement of Iran is now exposed for the folly it is.

Others are noticing as well, which is why Biden is being pressured to re-freeze the $6 billion hostage ransom payment made to Iran last month. A good start perhaps, but it doesn’t address Biden’s months-long Iran sanctions relief campaign totaling more than $50 billion that only emboldened Tehran’s commitment to sponsor terrorism. 

HOUSE REPUBLICAN BILL BACKED BY OVER 100 LAWMAKERS WOULD REFREEZE $6 BILLION IN IRANIAN FUNDS

Congress should now demand an end to all of it, not just the $6 billion. 

Here's why:

In May, White House Middle East Coordinator Brett McGurk secretly traveled traveled to Oman to pass a message along to Iran: America will pay the Ayatollah’s price to keep Tehran from producing weapons-grade uranium. Later that month, the Sultan of Oman traveled to Iran to broker the deal while the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) — an institution subject to U.S. sanctions for its role in terror financing — unexpectedly departed for Washington. 

With dozens of Americans living in Israel dead at Hamas’ hands, and many more missing or held hostage in Gaza, how can the president of the United States look those families in the eye and tell them it’s in America’s interest to appease the regime that sponsored this massacre? 

In June, leaks to Israeli media revealed the extraordinary concessions Biden made to the Ayatollah: Iran would "stop the process of enriching uranium to high levels" in exchange for sanctions relief.

3 THINGS US MUST DO TO AID ISRAEL AGAINST TERRORIST HAMAS

The Biden administration then issued a sanctions waiver to provide Iran with at least $10 billion frozen in Iraq – and allow the money to be deposited in Iranian bank accounts in Oman. 

'Very clear' Iran is moving people, weapons to Israel's northern border: Benjamin Hall Video

Unnamed officials would soon admit the U.S. had already stopped enforcing oil sanctions on Iran – tacitly approving a million barrel per day increase in exports from Iran to China and generating tens of billions in annualized revenue. By the time the administration authorized the much-discussed $6 billion from South Korea, a full-blown appeasement and enrichment effort towards Iran had been underway for months.

BIDEN IS OUR $6 BILLION MIDEAST DISASTER THANKS TO HIS SUPPORT OF IRAN

This is why fixating only on the $6 billion obscures how Biden has financed Iran’s nuclear protection racket, emboldened its murderous regime, and enabled the mullahs to focus their resources on destroying Israel, the one country conducting operations to stop Iran’s quest for nuclear weapons. 

Mark Esper: US military presence is strong deterrent to Iran, Syria, Hezbollah Video

The Biden message sent to the ayatollah is that the U.S. fears escalation and will pay any price to avoid a direct confrontation. That was a green light for Iran to activate its terror subsidiaries and commence the kind of barbaric slaughter we witnessed last week. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

While Biden’s words condemn Hamas’ heinous crimes against humanity, he continues to enrich Hamas’ parent company, Iran. And while Biden is correctly giving Israel the time, space, and resources it needs to prepare for Hamas’ destruction, he’s simultaneously giving Iran the time, space, and resources it needs to rebuild that which Israel destroys. 

Gen. Frank McKenzie on what 'be ready to deploy' for US troops means in Israel-Hamas war Video

With dozens of Americans living in Israel dead at Hamas’ hands, and many more missing or held hostage in Gaza, how can the president of the United States look those families in the eye and tell them it’s in America’s interest to appease the regime that sponsored this massacre? 

Does the White House still believe it can trust a handshake deal with the ayatollah to stop developing nuclear weapons even after their negotiating partner just sponsored a horrific slaughter?

Put simply, an anti-Hamas policy and pro-Iran policy cannot coexist. Reversing course starts by locking down all funds made available for Iran this year – in Iraq, Oman, and Qatar. It also includes enforcing oil sanctions already on the books, which the White House has refused to do. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With only days remaining before the U.N.’s missile embargo on Iran expires, too, the administration and our European allies should be pressed to immediately trigger the snapback of all U.N. sanctions on Iran.

But after all that has happened, if the White House still won’t shut down its campaign of Iran appeasement, the Congress should show them how. 

Richard Goldberg is senior advisor at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former National Security Council official.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM REP. DARRELL ISSA

Republican Darrell Issa represents California’s 48th Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives where he serves as a senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee. 