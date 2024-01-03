Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed with names out of lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell
Jeffrey Epstein documents list of names released, including Bill Clinton, Doug Band, Prince Andrew, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, and Stephen Hawking
The documents released Wednesday are from a filing from a settled case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor.
In one document, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend who was convicted for aiding in the abuse of minor girls, was questioned about whether she knew Glenn Dubin, a billionaire hedge fund manager.
"What is you relationship with Glenn Dubin," she was asked."What do you mean what is my relationship," Maxwell responded.
She was then asked if she was friendly with Dubin or how did she know him.
"He is the husband of Eva Dubin," she said.
When asked if Eva Dubin is a friend, Maxwell replied "Yes.
