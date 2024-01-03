Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein documents unsealed with names out of lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein documents list of names released, including Bill Clinton, Doug Band, Prince Andrew, French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, and Stephen Hawking

Covered by: Michael Ruiz, Louis Casiano, Greg Wehner and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten

Maxwell questioned about billionaire hedge fund manager

The documents released Wednesday are from a filing from a settled case brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her as a minor.

In one document, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend who was convicted for aiding in the abuse of minor girls, was questioned about whether she knew Glenn Dubin, a billionaire hedge fund manager.

"What is you relationship with Glenn Dubin," she was asked."What do you mean what is my relationship," Maxwell responded.

She was then asked if she was friendly with Dubin or how did she know him.

"He is the husband of Eva Dubin," she said.

When asked if Eva Dubin is a friend, Maxwell replied "Yes.

Posted by Louis Casiano

