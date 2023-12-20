Jeffrey Epstein's friend list: Ghislaine Maxwell lawsuit holds clues to names about to be made public

Nearly 200 names that had previously been redacted from court documents in a lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell will soon be made public after a federal judge in New York ordered their unsealing last month.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska issued a 51-page order explaining her reasoning on whether to unseal or continue to redact the names of about 180 John and Jane Does – giving some clues as to who they may be.

Some of the names were previously known through other means despite having been withheld from the public's eye in the lawsuit. Many had publicly known ties to Epstein. Others on the list include his alleged victims, who were taken to his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands or one of his mansions in New York City and Florida.

Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein accuser who said he trafficked her as a minor in the early 2000s, sued Maxwell in 2015. The parties settled out of court in 2017. Epstein had relationships with numerous influential figures, from politicians, including former presidents and prime ministers, to Hollywood stars, leading academics and the U.K.'s Prince Andrew, whom Giuffre also sued.

Doe 005

Doe 005 "waived any right to anonymity… and gave an interview using his or her first and last names," Preska wrote, along with a link to a 2022 DailyMail interview with Epstein accuser Carolyn Andriano.

Doe 044

Doe 044 appears to be an Epstein accuser who gave multiple media interviews, according to the judge, who linked to a 2019 NBC News interview with British actress Anouska De Georgiou. Prior to that interview but two weeks after Epstein's death, she appeared in court alongside more than a dozen other women to urge prosecutors to go after his alleged conspirators and enablers.

The judge also linked other articles involving interviews with Epstein's former employees and noted there was no reason to protect the names of people who had been publicly discussed during Maxwell's sex trafficking trial in criminal court.

Doe 018

Doe 018 is a member of law enforcement, according to the judge, and had already been identified in other court filings and a publicly available police report.

Legal footprints

Doe 082's ties to both Epstein and Maxwell have been "widely publicized" – and this person was already a defendant in multiple Epstein-related lawsuits, Preska wrote. Ditto for Does 095, 099, 120, 122, 136, 143 and 157.

Doe 067's name has already come out in court proceedings, and documents bearing their true name will be unsealed.

"During the criminal trial, one of the named victims testified that Plaintiff and this individual, who were then both over the age of 18, recruited him or her at the age of 14 to provide massages to Epstein," Preska wrote.

Epstein-related lawsuits go beyond the scope of Giuffre's allegations against Maxwell and Prince Andrew. The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands sued JPMorgan Chase, claiming the bank aided Epstein's crimes.

That lawsuit revealed connections between Epstein and Barclays CEO Jes Staley, a former JPMorgan banker who resigned from his position in 2021.

It also alleged that the bank knew about Epstein's ties to French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, who, like Epstein, died in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Another Epstein-related lawsuit has alleged that billionaire Leon Black, who resigned as CEO from Apollo Global Management in 2021, assaulted a 16-year-old with autism at Epstein's New York City mansion.

The outsiders

Preska described both Doe 58 and 124 as "a classic outsider" with no ties to Epstein or Maxwell.

Epstein's little black book?

Doe 114 appears on a flight log. Doe 115's name is referenced only in a "hearsay statement" about Epstein's address book.

The highly anticipated release of the names comes as Republicans in Congress, led by Tennessee's Sen. Marsha Blackburn and Rep. Tim Burchett, fight for the release of a list of Epstein associates who flew on his private jet.

In a separate criminal case, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for sex trafficking.