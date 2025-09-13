Charlie Kirk's widow breaks silence hours after Donald Trump announces alleged shooter in custody
Erika Kirk, Charlie's widow, made her first public remarks since her husband's assassination. She stood behind a sign reading "May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving savior."
Turning Point USA announced Saturday that a public memorial service for Charlie Kirk will be held on Sunday, Sept. 21, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Doors will open at 8 a.m. local time with the program scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The service will honor Kirk’s life and legacy as the founder of Turning Point USA, a national leader, and a voice for faith, family, and freedom.
According to the memorial's website, fightforcharlie.com, pre-registration is required for attendees.
Kirk, who was 31, spent his life dedicated to building a grassroots movement aimed at equipping young Americans with the confidence to defend their beliefs.
TPUSA's page describes his work as a testament to his faith in God and his love of country. They say his legacy is best reflected in the words from Matthew 25:23: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
Country music star John Rich paused his concert with fellow musician Kenny Alphin in Georgia this week to deliver a moving tribute to Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old conservative activist shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.
“About 48 hours ago, the devil’s army murdered one of God’s Christian soldiers,” Rich told the crowd. He recalled meeting Kirk at Turning Point USA events, describing him as “a dad, a patriot, a Christian… one of the best guys you’ve ever met in your life.”
Rich praised Kirk’s willingness to engage with opponents respectfully. “He would sit down, calmly, and have a discussion with people that disagreed with him. He offered the microphone to thousands of people and gave them millions of impressions so they could say their point of view. He allowed Americans to be heard that had an opinion that differed from his own.”
The country star grew somber as he reflected on Kirk’s young family. “You see a young man, 31 years old, got two kids under the age of five, got a young wife. Never committed a crime, never hurt anybody, and they killed him.”
Rich then led the audience in a moment of silence, asking for prayers for Erika Kirk and the couple’s children. “Pray for Charlie Kirk’s family, his wife and his kids, that the Holy Spirit will come comfort them in this time of devastation.”
He closed with a call to faith. “If you hadn’t given your life to Jesus Christ yet, you’d better think about it long and hard right now… They aim to kill every last one of us and they just proved it with Charlie Kirk. So defend yourself, exercise your Second Amendment, protect your family, protect yourself, and pray for His mercy on that victory.”
Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika posted a photo to Instagram showing her paying tribute to her late husband as he lied in his casket.
“They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband’s mission was big now, you have no idea,” Erika Kirk wrote in a caption next to the photo. “You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband Charlie Kirk. I’ll make sure of it.”
In a video shared by Erika Kirk, she is heard saying “I love you” repeatedly as she kisses Charlie’s hand.
Nasdaq fired an employee over social media posts related to Charlie Kirk in the wake of his assassination.
“We are aware of social media posts by an employee regarding the shooting of Charlie Kirk that were a clear violation of our policy,” the company said in a statement on X.
“Nasdaq has a zero-tolerance policy toward violence and any commentary that condones or celebrates violence. The employee in question has been terminated, effective immediately,” it added.
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on Saturday praised FBI Director Kash Patel for the remarkable speed in which the bureau identified and captured Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin.
Tyler Robinson, 22, was nabbed in his hometown of Washington, Utah, just 33 hours after he allegedly shot Kirk from a rooftop on the campus of Utah Valley University. The captured came after a frantic manhunt that began with only grainy images of the suspect's figure fleeing the scene.
"I am very proud of the FBI," Trump said, speaking exclusively with Fox News Digital. "Kash—and everyone else—they have done a great job."
Officials shared with Fox News Digital new details of the timeline of the investigation into the identification and arrest of Tyler Robinson and the unusual hands-on role Patel played in the process.
Patel was walked through the entire crime scene, and stood where Kirk was murdered. Patel walked each step the suspect took, according to sources familiar with the investigation.
Patel also went to the rooftop where Robinson had allegedly perched and retraced his steps as he fled, including into the wooded area where the gun, a Mauser 30.06 rifle, was found.
Patel personally directed agents as they processed evidence and prepared to send it to Quantico, ATF labs, or local labs. Sources told Fox News Digital that Patel then directed the evidence to be loaded onto a plane with initial forensics and evidence collected and sent it back to the FBI labs for processing.
A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that, typically, when evidence is collected in an investigation, an agent ships it to the labs. But the source said Patel directed that the evidence and fingerprints be sent back to Quantico via plane—traveling back and forth from Utah collecting and delivering evidence.
The source added: "The evidence was getting back to the labs in rapid-speed. That’s why he was caught so quickly."
Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen paid tribute to conservative activist Charlie Kirk during Friday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants by wearing a hat on the mound that featured Kirk’s name alongside a cross.
Treinen, who speaks openly about his faith, came into the Dodgers’ game in the ninth inning, and fans noticed that the pitcher had a message written on his cap.
"Charlie Kirk," the inscription on his hat read. A cross was also prominently featured.
Kirk, 31, was assassinated Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University. The married father of two was struck by a single bullet and later pronounced dead. Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old Utah resident, was arrested as a suspect in the killing.
More than 100,000 people have packed the streets of London, England, on Saturday for a rally organized by United Kingdom activist Tommy Robinson, reports said.
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, billed the march as a demonstration for free speech. He also said the rally was being held in defense of British heritage and culture.
"In honor of Charlie Kirk and in honor of freedom on the 13th we march," Robinson wrote in a social media post earlier this week.
One demonstrator held a sign saying: “Freedom of speech is dead. RIP Charlie Kirk," The Associated Press reported.
The event is unfolding as President Donald Trump is set to head to the United Kingdom for a second state visit early next week.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Tyler Robinson, 22, has been identified as the suspected killer in Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination on a Utah college campus.
"We got him on the evening of Sept. 11," Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced in a Friday morning news briefing.
"A family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend who contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident."
Since-deleted Facebook posts, viewed by Fox News Digital, paint a picture of Robinson’s life in Washington County, Utah, filled with family milestones, birthdays and school achievements.
By 2021, Robinson was shown moving into Utah State University (USU), with photos outside the Richard and Moonyeen Anderson Engineering Building.
The Utah Board of Higher Education confirmed that Robinson was a third-year student in the electrical apprenticeship program at Dixie Technical College. He briefly attended Utah State University for one semester in 2021 and received concurrent enrollment credit through Utah Tech University while in high school from 2019-2021, the board said.
"Utah’s colleges and universities work to ensure that more than 225,000 students are gaining the skills, knowledge and experiences they need to succeed in the workforce and build stronger communities," the board said in a statement. "Our campuses foster exploration, learning and the respectful exchange of diverse viewpoints. Attempts to silence or intimidate those voices have no place here. We will continue working to ensure our students, faculty and guests can safely express their perspectives.”
A healthcare worker in Virginia has been fired after making controversial comments about Charlie Kirk’s death.
She is one of a growing number of employees who have been terminated or suspended due to violence-supporting reactions to the conservative commentator’s assassination on Wednesday.
The woman, who was an anesthesiologist at Riverside Walter Reed Hospital, made a social media post that included "highly inappropriate comments supporting violence against a public figure," according to an email from the hospital sent to Fox News Digital.
Riverside became aware of the post on Thursday morning. The employee's name was not shared in the statement.
The employee was contracted through North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), an anesthesiology group, the hospital stated.
"We took prompt action and by mid-morning on Sept. 11, her contract through NAPA was terminated," the statement read. "The individual is no longer affiliated with Riverside Health."
A simple silver cross that Charlie Kirk wore every day has become a symbol of faith and resilience in the wake of his death.
On "The Ingraham Angle" Friday night, Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show" and one of Kirk’s closest friends shared the story behind the now-celebrated necklace.
Kolvet explained that Erika first gave Charlie the cross when they were dating. “She said, you’re a Christian, why don’t you wear a cross? And he said, I don’t know, I’m not a jewelry guy,” Kolvet recalled.
Charlie put it on and never took it off again. “He never took it off until he was assassinated. And the people caring for him ripped it off as they tried to save his life. And Erika has it on her at all times now.”
Earlier this week, Erika was photographed holding that same cross necklace out of her car window. The gesture, Kolvet said was her way of showing strength and reminding the world of Charlie’s faith.
Kolvet called Erika “as strong as iron… a lioness” and praised her courage in the face of devastating loss.
He added that Charlie’s mission of faith, patriotism and family would not stop with his death. “We want Charlie and the influence that he had on this world to multiply. And we’re going to make sure that happens.”
A resurfaced interview clip has become a poignant reminder of Charlie Kirk’s words and the legacy he leaves behind.
During a June 29 appearance on "The Iced Coffee Hour," Kirk was asked by host Jack Selby how he wants to be remembered if "everything completely goes away."
"I want to be remembered for courage, for my faith," Kirk said in the widely circulated clip. "That would be the most important thing; most important thing is my faith," he added.
Kirk, who was fatally shot while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, was unapologetic defender of conservative values and the Christian faith.
This is an excerpt from a story by Fox New Digital's Bonny Chu.
A massive fight broke out during a vigil held for Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old political activist who was assassinated during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, according to video of the incident.
The brawl erupted in front of the Idaho State Capitol in Boise the evening of Kirk’s killing, local reports said.
A man wearing a white T-shirt and rainbow-colored backpack reportedly shouted "F--- Charlie Kirk" into the crowd while on a Lime bike, sparking outrage among attendees.Police later identified him as 41-year-old Terry Wilson, a local Black Lives Matter activist, according to KIVI.
Tensions rose when 51-year-old Alfonso Ayala confronted Wilson, sparking a heated exchange that quickly turned physical, the station reported. As some in the crowd chanted "USA! USA!" and others repeatedly urged them to stop, Wilson was seen being knocked to the ground, kicked and struck before getting back up and punching back.
Video shows that the brawl continued until police and other attendees intervened. Wilson then crossed the street in the footage, swearing at the crowd and demanding "free speech!"
One woman was heard responding, "Get out of here!"
Police eventually arrested both Wilson and Ayala, KIVI reported.
This is an excerpt from an article by Bonny Chu.
Lara Trump told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday that the media played a role in the assassination of Charlie Kirk by calling conservatives “fascists and Nazis and racists consistently.”
“A father, a husband, a friend, and probably the greatest political figure of a generation is gone today because one guy decided that he was evil and he was worth murdering in cold blood. And we have to ask ourselves, how did we go from a country where we were able and founded upon the idea of civil debate, to a place where you can shoot someone and kill them the way this guy did [to] Charlie, based on having a differing opinion?” said Lara Trump, the host of Fox News' “My View with Lara Trump.”
“And, you know, you look at the way especially I think conservatives have been framed by the legacy media, the names we've all been called. Charlie's been called those names. Donald Trump has been called those names, but conservatives as a whole have been called fascists and Nazis and racists consistently,” she continued.
“Those kind of words evoke a visceral reaction in people. True racists, true Nazis, and true fascists are horrible individuals. Charlie was none of those things. Donald Trump is none of those things,” Lara Trump added.
Lara Trump also said, “Look at what the legacy media has parroted, the way they have consistently framed conservatives in those ways over the past decade.
“Really, what do you expect to happen? At a certain point people are going to start to take matters into their own hands. We have to be responsible for our words. Words have consequences. And so, sadly, this is what happens. Sadly, you have assassination attempts on a former and current president. Sadly, Charlie Kirk is no longer with us. These people need to start reporting the truth and stop putting words out there they know are not true,” she said.
The family of the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination played an "almost unheard of" role in helping turn him in, an expert told Fox News Digital.
Police say 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was identified and reported to authorities with the help of his own family – a decision one expert described as extraordinary and profoundly difficult.
"Life is never going to be the same for them," Susan Constantine, a human behavior specialist, told Fox News Digital. "The fact that they stood up, did what was right, even as difficult as it was – their own son, their own blood, to think that their own blood was capable of carrying out such a heinous act. It has got to be a weight that none of us could ever imagine on our shoulders."
Constantine, who specializes in threat assessment and deception detection, said the family's actions reflect "a moral compass" and may even serve as a model for other families confronted with signs of radicalization.
The suspect accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk is set to face charges in the coming days as Utah residents remember the alleged killer as a person who was "very quiet" and "kept to himself."
Tyler Robinson, 22, was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of aggravated murder, "felony discharge of a firearm – causing serious bodily injury" and "obstruction of justice – capital/first degree felony conduct," according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Fox News. He was ordered by a judge to remain held without bail, and the Utah County Attorney’s Office said it plans to formally charge Robinson on Tuesday, Sept. 16.
"I know for some people when their identities come out, and they’re labeled as a shooter, everyone’s like, ‘You could tell.’ And he’s not one of those people," Jaida Funk, a 22-year-old who lives in the same neighborhood as Robinson, told The Associated Press. She said Robinson's arrest in the suburb outside St. George was "completely unexpected."
Robert Sylvester, who has lived on the same street as the Robinson family for about six years, told the AP that he last saw Tyler Robinson a couple years ago as they both helped fix a leaky pipe at a neighbor’s home. He described the family as "pretty quiet," mentioning the suspect’s father keeps busy as a contractor and that, "They’re not unlike most families."
"Real Time" host Bill Maher and Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro argued Friday over where the assassin of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk appears to fall politically.
"The reality is…you can break down the death threats and where they are coming from," Shapiro argued.
After a manhunt for Kirk’s assassin, authorities arrested 22-year-old Utah resident Tyler Robinson in connection with the crime. Among the various etchings written on the suspect’s casings and unfired rounds were "Hey fascist! Catch!" and "Bella ciao," a reference to an Italian, anti-fascist anthem sung during World War II.
Shapiro, a conservative commentator and former attorney, made the case that Kirk’s alleged killer is on the "political left."
"If we are not politically correct, then we understand that if there’s a shooting at a synagogue, it is very likely to be either a white supremacist or a radical Muslim," Shapiro began. "If it is a shooting of a Republican politician, it is very likely to be a trans, antifa, Marxist shooter."
"That is just not true," Maher countered. "We don’t know what this kid is."
The late-night host sparred with Shapiro about his claim, arguing, "We don’t know sh-t."
This is an excerpt from an article by Stephanie Samsel.
Good Ranchers, a company focused on making good quality meat more accessible to Americans, paid homage to Charlie Kirk, the company's very first sponsor.
"We first met him backstage at a small church in Houston. We were pregnant with our 4th baby, and life felt overwhelming. Charlie believed in us when he had no reason to. That belief was a lifeline," Good Ranchers wrote on X. "When we launched online in 2021, Charlie did ad reads for us on his show and promoted us on social media without charging anything extra. No long-term deal, no big contract. Just generosity."
Good Ranchers said one of its competitors approached Kirk with "a massive budget," but the Turning Point USA CEO refused.
"Charlie cared more about small business and the American dream than a paycheck. That kind of loyalty is rare, and it changed everything for us."
The company added, "We will never forget what he did for us. Thank you, Charlie."
Office Depot fired an employee at its Portage, Michigan, store on Friday after a video went viral on social media showing employees refusing to print posters of Charlie Kirk that a customer ordered for a vigil honoring the late conservative activist.
The company said in a statement to Fox News Digital that it is "deeply concerned by the unfortunate customer experience" that took place at Store 3382. In the video, a person recording can be heard telling a trio of employees that they came into the store earlier in the night to pick up an order for posters to be used at a vigil.
An employee, who identified herself as one of the store's managers, responded by saying, "Yea, so, we don't print propaganda." She then doubled down and said, "It's propaganda. I'm sorry. We don't print that here."
When the person recording the video asked what makes the posters propaganda, she said, "Because he's a political figure and I don't have to..." before another employee cut her off and said the general manager would be in on Monday.
Office Depot said Friday night that an "immediate internal review" was launched and the employee involved in the incident is "no longer with the organization." The company also said it reached out to the customer as soon as it learned of the incident "to address their concerns and seek to fulfill their order to their satisfaction."
"The behavior displayed by our associate is completely unacceptable and insensitive, violates our company policies, and does not reflect the values we uphold at Office Depot. On behalf of the Company, we sincerely apologize for this regrettable situation," the statement said.
The company did not state which employee was fired, and said it will "continue to aggressively investigate the matter" and action will be taken where it is appropriate.
The statement ended with, "We are committed to reinforcing training with all team members to ensure our standards of respect, integrity, and customer service are upheld at every location. Our customers and communities deserve nothing less."
The Connecticut Republican Party on Friday accused a Democratic state education official of posting a "chilling reaction" on social media to Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk’s death.
The party shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a social media account belonging to Farmington Board of Education Chairman Bill Beckert, reposting a comment that said, "They Reap What They Sow."
"As the official responsible for the education of Farmington’s children, you’d expect Mr. Beckert to show restraint and basic decency," Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto said in a statement.
"Instead, he celebrated the brutal murder of a young husband and father of two, whose only ‘crime’ was having an opinion. That is grotesque. It is a betrayal of the values every educator and public servant should embody."
Proto added that Kirk’s beliefs were "grounded in faith and love of country," and he "never called for violence."
Proto also accused Beckert of wanting to silence those who disagree with him.
"His words read like an endorsement of political violence," Proto wrote. "Farmington parents and taxpayers must ask themselves: is this the example they want for their children?"
This is an excerpt of an article by Fox News' Brie Stimson.
Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made her first public remarks just two days after her husband was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.
Standing next to her husband’s empty studio chair and clutching his cross necklace as she spoke, her podium bore the words: “May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior.”
Thousands had been waiting to hear from Erika, not only as Charlie’s partner in life but as a mother of their two young children and a leader in her own right.
She first thanked first responders and family's supporters, especially President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. "Mr. President, my husband loved you," she declared.
From that stage, Erika shared Charlie’s private conviction about what would matter most if he had ever entered politics. “Charlie always said that if he ever ran for office… his top priority would be to revive the American family,” the mother-of-two said.
She also pointed to one of Charlie’s life-guiding scriptures. “One of Charlie’s favorite Bible verses was Ephesians 5:25: ‘Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the Church and gave Himself up for her.’”
Erika said that verse was more than words for her husband, but a reflection of his life and sacrifice. “My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He showed the ultimate and true covenantal love.”
Even in mourning, Erika emphasized her faith. “Our world is filled with evil. But our God is so good. So incredibly good.”
She refused to take her husband's death in stride. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever," she said.
She announced that TPUSA’s campus tours and AmericaFest will continue, and grow. “There will be even more tours in the years to come,” she said. “The radio and podcast show he was so proud of will go on.”
Erika admitted she hadn't slept since her late husband's death and is still showing up as a present mother to her two small children despite the circumstances. “When I got home last night, Gigi, our daughter, ran into my arms… She asked, ‘Where’s daddy?’ I told her, ‘He’s on a work trip with Jesus for your blueberry budget.’”
She promised, “I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”
"God bless you all, and God bless America."
Erika Kirk, formerly Erika Frantzve, married Charlie in May 2021. A former Miss Arizona USA, she is a real estate professional, nonprofit founder and host of the podcast "Midweek Rise Up."
Charlie Kirk, 31, was the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA).
The White House shared a moving video tribute to the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on Friday evening, featuring clips of the late 31-year-old quoting scripture and speaking at events.
"In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, a fearless patriot & man of unwavering faith who dedicated his life to America," the official White House X account posted.
The post also features a quote from Kirk directly, writing "It's bigger than you, I want you to remember that... It's bigger than me - you are here to make somebody else's life better, the pursuit of liberty & freedom."
The co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA was assassinated on Wednesday at Utah Valley University while beginning his "American Comeback" speaking tour.
