Charlie Kirk's widow breaks silence hours after Donald Trump announces alleged shooter in custody

Erika Kirk makes first public remarks after husband’s death: 'The cries of this widow will echo'

​

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made her first public remarks just two days after her husband was fatally shot while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Standing next to her husband’s empty studio chair and clutching his cross necklace as she spoke, her podium bore the words: “May Charlie be received into the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior.”

Thousands had been waiting to hear from Erika, not only as Charlie’s partner in life but as a mother of their two young children and a leader in her own right.

She first thanked first responders and family's supporters, especially President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. "Mr. President, my husband loved you," she declared.

From that stage, Erika shared Charlie’s private conviction about what would matter most if he had ever entered politics. “Charlie always said that if he ever ran for office… his top priority would be to revive the American family,” the mother-of-two said.

She also pointed to one of Charlie’s life-guiding scriptures. “One of Charlie’s favorite Bible verses was Ephesians 5:25: ‘Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the Church and gave Himself up for her.’”

Erika said that verse was more than words for her husband, but a reflection of his life and sacrifice. “My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He showed the ultimate and true covenantal love.”

Even in mourning, Erika emphasized her faith. “Our world is filled with evil. But our God is so good. So incredibly good.”

She refused to take her husband's death in stride. “The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry. To everyone listening tonight across America, the movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever," she said.

She announced that TPUSA’s campus tours and AmericaFest will continue, and grow. “There will be even more tours in the years to come,” she said. “The radio and podcast show he was so proud of will go on.”

Erika admitted she hadn't slept since her late husband's death and is still showing up as a present mother to her two small children despite the circumstances. “When I got home last night, Gigi, our daughter, ran into my arms… She asked, ‘Where’s daddy?’ I told her, ‘He’s on a work trip with Jesus for your blueberry budget.’”

She promised, “I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing this nation has ever seen.”

"God bless you all, and God bless America."

Erika Kirk, formerly Erika Frantzve, married Charlie in May 2021. A former Miss Arizona USA, she is a real estate professional, nonprofit founder and host of the podcast "Midweek Rise Up."

Charlie Kirk, 31, was the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA).