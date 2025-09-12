Connecticut GOP accuses Democratic school board chairman of celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Connecticut Republican Party on Friday accused a Democratic state education official of posting a "chilling reaction" on social media to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s death.

The party shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a social media account belonging to Farmington Board of Education Chairman Bill Beckert, reposting a comment that said, "They Reap What They Sow."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Beckert for comment.

SPORTS OUTLET SEVERS TIES WITH SUNS BEAT WRITER OVER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION POSTS

"As the official responsible for the education of Farmington’s children, you’d expect Mr. Beckert to show restraint and basic decency," Connecticut Republican Party Chairman Ben Proto said in a statement.

"Instead, he celebrated the brutal murder of a young husband and father of two, whose only ‘crime’ was having an opinion. That is grotesque. It is a betrayal of the values every educator and public servant should embody."

Proto added that Kirk’s beliefs were "grounded in faith and love of country," and he "never called for violence."

Proto also accused Beckert of wanting to silence those who disagree with him.

"His words read like an endorsement of political violence," Proto wrote. "Farmington parents and taxpayers must ask themselves: is this the example they want for their children?

STATE DEPARTMENT WARNS IT WILL REVOKE VISAS OF FOREIGNERS WHO 'GLORIFY VIOLENCE' AFTER KIRK SHOOTING

"Farmington deserves leadership that teaches students to win arguments with ballots, not bullets. Charlie Kirk lived that principle. Chairman Beckert’s statement shows he rejects it. The community must decide which lesson it wants its schools to teach."

In Florida, a teacher was suspended after allegedly sharing a post on social media that said, "This may not be the obituary. We were all hoping to wake up to, but this is a close second for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In response, Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas wrote in a memo sent out to state school superintendents this week that said the Florida Department of Education plans to investigate any teachers in the state who engage in "vile, sanctionable behavior" related to Kirk’s death.