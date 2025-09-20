Charlie Kirk memorial in Arizona expected to draw 100,000, with Trump and Vance headlining

An armed man who claimed to be connected to law enforcement was detained Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the Secret Service told Fox News Digital.

The NFL stadium will host Charlie Kirk’s memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 21.

"The U.S. Secret Service in coordination with local law enforcement in Glendale, Arizona, is investigating an individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior at State Farm Stadium," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi told Fox News Digital on Saturday.

"The individual was approached by Secret Service and stated during the encounter that he was a member of law enforcement and that he was armed. The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody," Guglielmi added.

The individual, who has not been publicly identified, actually was armed, Guglielmi confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"The U.S. Secret Service and local law enforcement are investigating the circumstances as to why he was at the location," he also said.

"This guy is a former deputy sheriff out of Idaho. He came and identified himself with expired credentials. They are going through his background and trying to figure out what he was up to there," a federal source familiar with the investigation told Fox News.

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are among the speakers set to honor Kirk on Sunday at the event.

Fox News' Matt Finn contributed to this report.