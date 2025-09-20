Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

Man detained at Kirk memorial site was allegedly found with gun, knife and expired credentials inside stadium

Trump and Vance scheduled to speak at Sunday service designated as high-level security event

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Matt Finn Fox News
close
Armed man detained at site of Kirk memorial: Report Video

Armed man detained at site of Kirk memorial: Report

Fox News correspondent Matt Finn discusses the security measures being taken ahead of the memorial in Phoenix for slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man carrying a gun and a knife was detained Friday by the Secret Service inside State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where Charlie Kirk’s memorial event is set to take place Sunday, the agency confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the man was detained "in the stadium, but it was prior to the setup of any secure perimeter." 

The individual allegedly told Secret Service agents that he was at the site to provide private security, The Washington Post also reported, citing a law enforcement official familiar with the matter. 

A federal source familiar with the investigation told Fox News that the man is a former law enforcement member from another state. 

LIVE UPDATES: CHARLIE KIRK MEMORIAL IN ARIZONA EXPECTED TO DRAW 100,000, WITH TRUMP AND VANCE HEADLINING  

State Farm Stadium in Arizona

Workers installed a photo of Charlie Kirk on the exterior of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., ahead of his memorial service there on Sunday, Sept. 21. (Reuters/Cheney Orr)

"He came and identified himself with expired credentials. They are going through his background and trying to figure out what he was up to there," the federal source added. 

Guglielmi said to Fox News Digital: "The U.S. Secret Service in coordination with local law enforcement in Glendale, Arizona, is investigating an individual who was observed exhibiting suspicious behavior at State Farm Stadium." 

"The individual was approached by Secret Service and stated during the encounter that he was a member of law enforcement and that he was armed. The individual is not a member of authorized law enforcement working the event and is currently in custody," Guglielmi added. 

CHARLIE KIRK'S MEMORIAL: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE EVENT IN ARIZONA 

Security at State Farm Stadium

A security guard keeps watch over at State Farm Stadium for Sunday's memorial service for Charlie Kirk, Glendale, Arizona, on Friday, September 19, 2025. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

The development comes as police are expecting approximately 100,000 people to attend Kirk’s memorial service at State Farm Stadium and an overflow arena on Sunday, Sept. 21, according to media reports.  

State Farm Stadium has fixed seating for 63,400 and can expand to over 73,000 for larger events, according to the venue. 

The Department of Homeland Security also designated the memorial service as a "Special Event Assessment Rating Level 1," which is "reserved for events of the highest national significance" and the same severity as the Super Bowl.  

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, prior to his assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Erika Kirk, who is Charlie Kirk’s widow, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are among those set to speak at the event. 

Fox News Digital’s Alex Nitzberg and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue