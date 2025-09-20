Expand / Collapse search
How to watch Charlie Kirk's memorial service

FOX News Media to present special programming on memorial for conservative activist in Arizona

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Inside security measures for the Charlie Kirk memorial service Video

Inside security measures for the Charlie Kirk memorial service

Fox News contributor Nicole Parker explains what safety precautions will be taken for the Charlie Kirk memorial on 'America Reports.'

FOX News Media will present extensive, multiplatform live programming surrounding the public memorial service of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Sunday.

Fox News Digital will provide comprehensive online coverage of the memorial service in Glendale, Ariz., with live reports featuring interviews, local perspectives, live blogging and digital updates. These offerings will be available through FoxNews.com and the Fox News mobile app.

The site will also feature integrated opinion and commentary from Fox News Channel contributors and analysts covering the service for the assassinated conservative leader.

A 'Remembering Charlie Kirk' graphic sitting on a table with other Turning Point USA content

Attendees pick up posters of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk during a vigil at Desert Financial Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, Ariz., on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.  (Rebecca Noble/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

When and where is Charlie Kirk's memorial?

The memorial service, entitled "Remembering Charlie Kirk," will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and begin at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. local time.

Who will be attending and speaking at the memorial?

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance for the memorial, including President Donald Trump, who will be delivering remarks at the service.

Other speakers for Sunday's service include Erika Kirk, Vice President JD Vance, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Donald Trump Jr.

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

The conservative powerhouse was struck in the neck as he addressed a crowd under a white pop-up tent. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Kirk was 31 years old and is survived by his wife Erika and their two young children. Suspect Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with his murder last week.

  • Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot
    Image 1 of 2

    Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

  • Charlie Kirk smiling next to his wife
    Image 2 of 2

    Charlie Kirk (L) and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (C) during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

How will Fox News Channel cover the memorial?

Fox News Channel will begin coverage of the memorial service with a special edition of "Fox & Friends Weekend" airing from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET, featuring Rachel Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt and Griff Jenkins hosting live outside State Farm Stadium.

At 10 a.m. ET, Maria Bartiromo will anchor "Sunday Morning Futures" live outside the arena where the memorial service will be held.

"Saturday in America" host Kayleigh McEnany and "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones will be presenting live coverage of the memorial proceedings starting at 2 p.m. ET. McEnany and Jones will be joined by Fox News' senior White House correspondent and co-anchor of "The Sunday Briefing," Jacqui Heinrich, who will be reporting live from inside State Farm Stadium.

Additionally, Fox News Audio will be presenting live longform coverage of the memorial service to hundreds of Fox News Radio stations nationwide. The coverage will also be available for streaming via FoxNewsRadio.com and through the FOX News mobile app.

Other TV networks and media outlets across the country are expected to provide comprehensive coverage of the service.

