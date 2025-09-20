How to watch Charlie Kirk's memorial service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When and where is Charlie Kirk's memorial?

The memorial service, entitled "Remembering Charlie Kirk," will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and begin at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. local time.

Who will be attending and speaking at the memorial?

Tens of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance for the memorial, including President Donald Trump, who will be delivering remarks at the service.

Other speakers for Sunday's service include Erika Kirk, Vice President JD Vance, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Donald Trump Jr.

Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

The conservative powerhouse was struck in the neck as he addressed a crowd under a white pop-up tent. He was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Kirk was 31 years old and is survived by his wife Erika and their two young children. Suspect Tyler Robinson was arrested and charged with his murder last week.

