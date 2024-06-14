Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Weekend read includes must-try Father's Day drink, 'Proud American' tales and more hot headlines

Soak up the latest in Lifestyle — here are the stories you don't want to miss

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Lifestyle's hottest headlines from this week include share-worthy stories related to "Proud Americans," delicious food and drinks, wild nature, odd news and much more.

Regular quizzes, crosswords and other games are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes a variety of new games each morning, including a Daily Crossword.)

Grab your coffee or tea, lean back — and soak up these and other trending Lifestyle articles at www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

There's something here for all!

Weekend Read with Chef Irvine

This week's top Lifestyle headlines include delicious food, "Proud American" stories, wild nature — and much more. Lean back and soak up the latest headlines you won't want to miss. (Chef Robert Irvine; Getty; @mimaincuba)

American dreams

An Arizona man who is originally from Cuba was captured on video by his wife as he emotionally reacted to seeing the White House for the very first time since moving to the United States. Click here to get the story.

Meet the American who is credited with creating the first Stars & Stripes American flag. Her real contributions to the American Revolution are perhaps much more dramatic than the flag-making legend would suggest. Click here to get the story.

Betsy Ross "Meet the American Who" split

This woman is beloved by Americans as the person who stitched the first American flag. The story is unproven, scholars note, but plausible. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Buyenlarge/Getty Images; VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images)

Food & drink

Lobster is famous as a New England flavor but is served nationwide. Whole-belly fried clams, meanwhile, born July 4, 1916, are the region's signature local seafood. Here are 5 places to find them. Click here to get the story.

Viral TikTok videos show that tackle boxes, an essential fishing accessory, can be used to store and transport food for snacking. Participants of the trend call it the "Snackle Box." Click here to get the story.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a cocktail recipe ahead of Father's Day 2024. For the man who enjoys an alcoholic beverage now and then, consider making this to celebrate Dad. Click here to get the story.

Chef Irvine and mule cocktail

Chef Robert Irvine of Florida shared a special and refreshing cocktail recipe with Fox News Digital ahead of Father's Day 2024. (Robert Irvine/Boardroom Spirits)

Odd & viral

Why do we say "poker face" and other popular expressions? Here are three idioms and their fun origins. Click here to get the story. 

A Chick-fil-A location has sparked an online debate after it launched a camp for kids — leading some people to call the restaurant out for "child labor," while others defended it. Click here to get the story. 

Archaeologists recently uncovered eerie medieval gravestones during a search around an ancient shipwreck. The discovery is believed to have been lying at the bottom of the English Channel for 800 years. Click here to get the story. 

Split image of slabs being recovered and smaller slab

The ancient gravestones were likely made for prominent clergy members. (Bournemouth University)

Wild nature

Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, has announced that a rare animal died on its property after choking on part of a baby food pouch left behind by a zoo visitor. Click here to get the story. 

A Montana wildlife photographer captured a rare baby animal on camera at Yellowstone National Park. The sight is believed to be prophetic — meaning "better times" are ahead. See the wild photos. Click here to get the story. 

A Texas angler reeled in a large hammerhead shark off the coast of North Padre Island in Corpus Christi, Texas, before releasing the 14-foot-long aquatic creature. Click here to get the story. 

Hammerhead shark caught in Texas waters

Christian Haltermann reeled in a massive hammerhead shark before releasing the big fish back into Texas waters. (Harley Haltermann)

Celebrating dads

When you see a penny on the ground, what do you do? One woman always thinks of her dad when she sees a penny glinting on the sidewalk, as shared in this heartfelt story. Click here to get the story. 

Consider celebrating your dad's love of food this Father's Day with 10 foodie gifts. From cutting boards to pizza ovens and steak subscriptions, find your gift inspiration here. Click here to get the story. 

Pet tales

A horse in Ipswich, Massachusetts, was rescued after a four-hour-long effort to remove the animal from broken wooden boards after he fell through a barn floor. Click here to get the story.

John Barnett, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired NYPD officer, was injured while on duty. Now, the avid runner is setting out to run a marathon in all 50 states for the nonprofit Paws of War. Click here to get the story.

A dog received life-saving surgery after his limbs stopped working due to an abnormality. Vets used 3D-printed screws on his spine to give him a second chance at "being a puppy again." Click here to get the story. 

Dog and X-ray

A cockapoo named Arthur, pictured at left, was given a new lease on life after receiving 3D-printed spinal screws during surgery to address his life-threatening condition.  (SWNS)

Viral videos

A heartwarming interaction was caught on video of a father getting out of his truck to give his son a goodbye hug, after the boy ran out of the house and into the driveway. "It’s never too late to stop for one more hug," said the dad. Click here to see the video.

While attempting a few trick shots with his boys, a dad successfully threw a football into a basketball hoop from quite a distance — leading one of his sons to comically celebrate the unbelievable basket. Click here to see the video.

Revealing interview

Dana Perino, in her latest "Short questions" piece, shines a spotlight on Fox News contributor and "Gutfeld!" panelist Tom Shillue, who reveals how he made his first dollar — and how to tell a good story. Click here to get the story. 

Short Questions with Dana Perino

Tom Shillue, a Fox News contributor, tells Dana Perino why he and his wife "want to resist the safe-spaces and ‘everyone-gets-a-trophy’ mentality" in raising their children. (Fox News)

Travel talk

A new study listed the U.S. cities that are the best spots to spend a "staycation" this summer with friends and family. Some are in California, Florida and other states. Click here to get the story.

Chicago and New Orleans

Looking to book a "staycation" this summer? Check out the top destinations in America that are said to be the best spots to explore, relax and unwind, according to a new report released by WalletHub. (iStock)

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.