Weekend read includes must-try Father's Day drink, 'Proud American' tales and more hot headlines

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

American dreams

An Arizona man who is originally from Cuba was captured on video by his wife as he emotionally reacted to seeing the White House for the very first time since moving to the United States. Click here to get the story.

Meet the American who is credited with creating the first Stars & Stripes American flag. Her real contributions to the American Revolution are perhaps much more dramatic than the flag-making legend would suggest. Click here to get the story.

Food & drink

Lobster is famous as a New England flavor but is served nationwide. Whole-belly fried clams, meanwhile, born July 4, 1916, are the region's signature local seafood. Here are 5 places to find them. Click here to get the story.

Viral TikTok videos show that tackle boxes, an essential fishing accessory, can be used to store and transport food for snacking. Participants of the trend call it the "Snackle Box." Click here to get the story.

COOKBOOK FOR JEWISH HOLIDAY OF SHAVUOT HONORS HOSTAGES STILL HELD CAPTIVE IN GAZA: 'FOOD IS HOME'

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a cocktail recipe ahead of Father's Day 2024. For the man who enjoys an alcoholic beverage now and then, consider making this to celebrate Dad. Click here to get the story.

Odd & viral

Why do we say "poker face" and other popular expressions? Here are three idioms and their fun origins. Click here to get the story.

A Chick-fil-A location has sparked an online debate after it launched a camp for kids — leading some people to call the restaurant out for "child labor," while others defended it. Click here to get the story.

Archaeologists recently uncovered eerie medieval gravestones during a search around an ancient shipwreck. The discovery is believed to have been lying at the bottom of the English Channel for 800 years. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, has announced that a rare animal died on its property after choking on part of a baby food pouch left behind by a zoo visitor. Click here to get the story.

A Montana wildlife photographer captured a rare baby animal on camera at Yellowstone National Park. The sight is believed to be prophetic — meaning "better times" are ahead. See the wild photos. Click here to get the story.

A Texas angler reeled in a large hammerhead shark off the coast of North Padre Island in Corpus Christi, Texas, before releasing the 14-foot-long aquatic creature. Click here to get the story.

Celebrating dads

When you see a penny on the ground, what do you do? One woman always thinks of her dad when she sees a penny glinting on the sidewalk, as shared in this heartfelt story. Click here to get the story.

Consider celebrating your dad's love of food this Father's Day with 10 foodie gifts. From cutting boards to pizza ovens and steak subscriptions, find your gift inspiration here. Click here to get the story.

Pet tales

A horse in Ipswich, Massachusetts, was rescued after a four-hour-long effort to remove the animal from broken wooden boards after he fell through a barn floor. Click here to get the story.

MISSING DOG IN VIRGINIA CAPTURED AFTER 6 MONTHS ON THE RUN: ‘ALMOST LOST HOPE’

John Barnett, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired NYPD officer, was injured while on duty. Now, the avid runner is setting out to run a marathon in all 50 states for the nonprofit Paws of War. Click here to get the story.

A dog received life-saving surgery after his limbs stopped working due to an abnormality. Vets used 3D-printed screws on his spine to give him a second chance at "being a puppy again." Click here to get the story.

Viral videos

A heartwarming interaction was caught on video of a father getting out of his truck to give his son a goodbye hug, after the boy ran out of the house and into the driveway. "It’s never too late to stop for one more hug," said the dad. Click here to see the video.

While attempting a few trick shots with his boys, a dad successfully threw a football into a basketball hoop from quite a distance — leading one of his sons to comically celebrate the unbelievable basket. Click here to see the video.

Revealing interview

Dana Perino, in her latest "Short questions" piece, shines a spotlight on Fox News contributor and "Gutfeld!" panelist Tom Shillue, who reveals how he made his first dollar — and how to tell a good story. Click here to get the story.

Travel talk

A new study listed the U.S. cities that are the best spots to spend a "staycation" this summer with friends and family. Some are in California, Florida and other states. Click here to get the story.