A Texas angler reeled in a colossal hammerhead shark from Corpus Christi at the water's edge.

Christian Haltermann, a resident of Kyle, battled the huge catch for over an hour off the shores of North Padre Island.

"She took 700-800 yards of line on the first run. After the initial run, she started to head hard south. We ended up having to hop in trucks and chase her down the beach to gain line," Haltermann told Fox News Digital.

Hammerhead sharks can grow up to 20 feet in length and weigh up to 1,000 pounds, although smaller sizes are more common, according to National Geographic.

Haltermann said it was a personal record for him after catching large fish, which measured at least 14 feet in length.

Haltermann is a volunteer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, he said.

He works to tag, release and then send information along about the sharks for scientific purposes.

"We did not tag this shark because hammerheads are very fragile getting a solid healthy release was our main goal. I got really lucky and a group of four guys helped me land and release her. I owe it to them as she was too large for me to handle on my own," he said.

Along with his friends, Haltermann’s "fishing partner in crime," his oldest son Hub, was with him for the wild chase.

Hammerheads can be found in cold and warm waters across the world, far offshore and near shorelines. The sharks are often seen in mass summer migrations seeking cooler water, according to National Geographic.

Haltermann previously caught and tagged a massive 12.5-foot tiger shark before releasing it, Fox Weather reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for additional comment.