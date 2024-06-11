Father’s Day cocktails: Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shares a festive drink to celebrate the day

Families around the U.S. are celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, 2024, in all sorts of commemorative ways.

Some may choose to do an activity with a special dad — such as playing golf or fishing — while others might choose to enjoy a festive family meal paired with a cool cocktail.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine shared a cocktail recipe with Fox News Digital ahead of Father’s Day 2024 to inspire the gift of relaxation for dads this year.

The Florida-based chef and host of the popular Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" recommended "get[ting] that man a spot in the shade and a stiff drink."

He told Fox News Digital, "The Lansdale lemonade is a bright, sweet, citrusy cocktail — an ideal beach refresher and the perfect way to lightly jab your way into an evening of fun."

He added, "What do you get a man who moves mountains for his children? There might be a million ways to answer that question, but I think, ‘Get him a tie,' is not one of them."

Using your choice of vodka, Irvine’s recipe requires just four ingredients likely already in your liquor cabinet.

Made in just minutes, this cocktail recipe, said Irvine, can be a way to say "thanks" to dads this Father’s Day.

Here’s how to make his Lansdale lemonade.

Lansdale Lemonade by Chef Robert Irvine

Ingredients

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce lemon juice

1 ounce simple syrup

Cucumber slices

Directions

1. Combine all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake the container.

2. Strain the liquid into a Collins glass or mule mug that’s filled with ice.

3. Top the drink with club soda.

4. Garnish it with a cucumber ribbon and a lemon slice.

5. Enjoy!