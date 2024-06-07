Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Massachusetts horse 'fully recovered' after falling through barn floor: 'Walking and trotting normally'

Barn floor collapses in Ipswich, Massachusetts, leaving a horse trapped as rescuers work to free the animal

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
A successful team effort led to the dramatic saving of an 8-year-old horse named Valcour.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), SRH Veterinary Services, and first responders all worked together to retrieve the animal who was stuck in broken floorboards in Ipswich, Massachusetts.

The Lipizzaner, a European bred riding horse, fell partially through the floor after the boards collapsed, leaving the horse trapped.

Valcour's legs dangled through the wood floor with his upper body still holding strong on the level above.

team in MA works to save horse

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA), SRH Veterinary Services and first responders all worked together to rescue the horse. (MSPCA-Angell)

Sara-Rose Brenner, senior public relations manager at the MSPCA, told Fox News Digital that Valcour appears to be fully recovered.

"We’re happy to report that he’s walking and trotting normally," Brenner said.

horse

The horse has fully recovered in Ipswich, Massachusetts, after he fell through a barn floor. (MSPCA-Angell)

Kaycie McCarthy, equine and farm animal outreach and rescue manager, said, "The owners reached out to their local vet [SRH Veterinary Services] after it happened. The doctor knew immediately that they needed more help and special equipment to free poor Valcour, so they called us."

First responders in MA rescue horse

Valcour the horse has recovered after falling through a barn floor. Brenner said she confirmed that no laws were broken at the property, and Valcour is now "walking and trotting normally." (MSPCA-Angell)

McCarthy added that the teams are not sure how Valcour fell through the floor and assume the barn wood could have rotted.

"This is also a good example of why it’s important that everyone with pets – including horses – knows what to do when emergencies happen," McCarthy said, according to a recent press release fro the MSPCA.

Social media users shared their reactions to the animal being rescued.

One person commented on the MSPCA's Instagram post saying "Amazing!!!! Thank you to everyone who helped this sweet baby!!!"

horse falls through barn floor

A team of rescuers safely retrieved the horse, Valcour, after falling through broken floor boards in a Massachusetts barn. (MSPCA-Angell)

"Amazing work," said another.

"Great job!" another user commented. "I’m so glad he’s okay."

Brenner said there were "no violations of any laws at the property" where the horse was rescued.