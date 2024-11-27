8 top-rated books of 2024 that you can catch up on in 2025: Sarah J Maas, Freida McFadden among the authors

The evolution of reading as a hobby has invited companies to invent technology, such as eReaders and storytellers, to entertain not just through page-turning novels but also through audiobooks.

Reading boasts bookworms with an improved vocabulary, knowledge and creativity, among other characteristics.

Those with an avid desire for storytelling through reading know it’s a simple pleasure, requires little to no physical activity and is a great use of free time.

18 MUST-READ CLASSIC BOOKS THAT HAVE REMAINED POPULAR YEARS AFTER THEIR ORIGINAL PUBLICATION

Readers can delve deep into their enrichment materials by checking out books from the library for a very low cost.

Whether you’re an eager reader who looks to clear every bestselling authors list annually or leisurely crack open a novel here and there, you may have missed some of the top-rated reads of 2024.

Have no fear, though.

You have all of 2025 to catch up.

Check out this handy list.

"A Court of Thorns and Roses" by Sarah J. Maas

"The Women" by Kristin Hannah

"Funny Story" by Emily Henry

"Just for the Summer" by Abby Jimenez

"House of Flame and Shadow" by Sarah J. Maas

"Bride" by Ali Hazelwood

"The Housemaid is Watching" by Freida McFadden

"The Teacher" by Freida McFadden

Earlier in 2024, a photograph of "A Court of Thorns and Roses" author Sarah J. Maas and A-list actress Margot Robbie went viral as the two had coffee together. Turns out Robbie is a big fan.

Similar to the tale of "Beauty and the Beast," "A Court of Thorns and Roses" brings readers close to Feyre, an experienced huntress who accidentally kills a faerie and reaps the consequences of doing so. She is then taken captive by Tamlin, a mayor, and she remains in a mansion.

"A Court of Thorns and Roses" has a 4.18 rating on Goodreads with over 3.2 million ratings.

Kristin Hannah, a former attorney, is a bestselling author with book titles ranked favorably among readers.

"The Women" follows the story of a young woman nicknamed Frankie, who follows her brother off to war as an Army nurse in the 1960s. With chaos, fighting, death and survival, "The Women" details Frankie’s coming-home story, life-changing experiences, PTSD and interactions with other heroic women who served in the Vietnam War.

HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW BOOK RELEASES HITTING SHELVES IN FALL 2024

Hannah's book of historical fiction has Frankie re-entering civilian life amid political divide and unrest.

"The Women" is rated 4.62 on Goodreads with over 800,000 ratings.

Emily Henry is a highly rated romance novelist known for her fun-loving, quick reads.

With a drama-filled beginning, "Funny Story" follows Daphne, a librarian, who is navigating heartbreak and loneliness while living in an unfamiliar place. With nowhere else to turn, and no one else to turn to, Daphne and Miles, two opposites, move in together as roommates.

5 QUICK-READ ROMANCE BOOKS FOR WHEN YOU'RE IN THE MOOD FOR A PAGE-TURNING LOVE STORY

Daphne is engaged to Peter. Petra is engaged to Miles. Peter and Petra are childhood best friends — and Peter and Petra cheat on their fiancés with each other.

"Funny Story" has a 4.24 rating on Goodreads with over 700,000 ratings.

American novelist Abby Jimenez tells the story of Justin and Emma, two single people who can’t seem to make it work with anyone in "Just for the Summer."

After believing they are both separately cursed into being single and helping others find "the one," Justin dives head-first into dating Emma for the summer months to (he hopes) cancel out their jinx.

KINDLE OR CLASSIC? SHOULD I INVEST IN AN E-READER OR READ BOOKS THE OLD FASHIONED WAY?

A twist of unfortunate circumstances actually brings the two together as they navigate separate family bombshells.

"Just for the Summer" has a 4.39 rating on Goodreads with over 530,000 ratings.

Maas’ third installment of the Crescent City series is "House of Flame and Shadow."

If you haven’t picked up the first two, "House of Earth and Blood" and "House of Sky and Breath," you will struggle to follow along with the most recent release.

11 MOVIE ADAPTATIONS OF BESTSELLING BOOKS

Old favorites from previous Crescent City novels appear in this final chapter, which gives readers a bit of nostalgia — which began four years ago with the first release.

Bryce, a heroine, steps into her growth in this action-packed romantic fantasy as Midgard, her hometown, is caught up in war and upheaval. The female lead works to conquer Asteri once and for all.

"House of Flame and Shadow" has a 4.21 rating on Goodreads with over 450k ratings.

Ali Hazelwood is the pseudonym of an Italian novelist and neuroscience professor who works STEM into each of her novels.

"Bride," a paranormal romance, is centered around a slow-burning love story between Misery and Lowe, two creatures who come together for peacekeeping.

8 BOOKS TO GET YOU STARTED ON THE RIGHT TRACK IN 2024

Misery, a vampyre, surrenders herself again and, this time, agrees to a marriage with Lowe, an Alpha Werewolf, to bring peace between the lands.

CLASSIC BOOKS EVERY AVID READER SHOULD ADD TO A MUST-READ LIST

As Misery spends much of her time in captivity, "Bride" follows her and Lowe’s romantic development.

"Bride" has a 4.02 rating on Goodreads with over 430,000 ratings.

Before cracking open "The Housemaid is Watching," you will want to pick up both "The Housemaid" and "The Housemaid’s Secret," both written by bestselling author Freida McFadden.

The third installment of the housemaid psychological thriller series follows Millie, a former housemaid turned business professional, and Enzo, a good-looking Italian immigrant and her partner in crime.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Millie and Enzo move into a new home without blinds. The neighbors become particularly suspicious when their son starts acting out.

"The Housemaid is Watching" has a 3.89 rating on Goodreads with over 430,000 ratings.

McFadden, a practicing physician, according to her Instagram account, is a bestselling psychological thriller author who has penned over 20 books.

McFadden is known for her twists and turns, especially in the final few pages of her books — and "The Teacher" reads no differently.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Eve, a high school math teacher who is married to her husband Nate, also a teacher, is skeptical of Addie, a student at the school whose rumors have swirled around regarding the resignation of a former staff member.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eve becomes even more cautious of her declining relationship with Nate when Addie is placed in both teachers’ classes.

"The Teacher" has a 3.92 rating on Goodreads with over 560,000 ratings.