5 must-read books with life lessons to get your child college-ready this summer

Consider gifting your college-bound student one of these affordable reads from Amazon

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
books to read before college iStock

Help your college-bound kids prepare for growth and self-exploration with these five must-read books available on Amazon. (iStock)

College is a time of growth, learning and exploration, both academically and personally. 

The right books could provide valuable insights, practical advice and inspiration for your young person who is jumping into his or her college years.

Here are five must-read books for college students available on Amazon that cover everything from personal development to academic success. 

Whether you're looking for strategies to help your kids excel in their studies, advice on personal growth or inspiration to tackle life’s challenges, these books will teach different lessons than textbooks do.

The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College, $9.66, Amazon

The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College

"The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College" by Harlan Cohen is available in both hardcover and paperback on Amazon.  (Amazon.com)

This comprehensive guide is packed with practical advice and real-life anecdotes to help students navigate the college experience, which can be overwhelming in many ways. 

"The Naked Roommate" covers everything from dealing with roommates to handling stress — and reviews say it does so in an honest, relatable and humorous way. 

How to Win at College: Surprising Secrets for Success from the Country's Top Students, $10.69, Amazon

How to Win at College: Surprising Secrets for Success from the Country's Top Students

Check out "How to Win at College: Surprising Secrets for Success from the Country's Top Students" by Cal Newport. It's available in various formats on Amazon. (Amazon.com)

Cal Newport's book is a collection of unconventional strategies that top students use to excel academically and socially in college. 

It’s said to be a quick, insightful read that provides actionable tips for success, focusing on time management, studying techniques and personal growth. 

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, $10.80, Amazon

Mindset: The New Psychology of Success

Carol S. Dweck, a renowned psychologist who introduced the "growth mindset," has released an updated copy of her book "Mindset: The New Psychology of Success." (Amazon.com)

In this influential book, renowned Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck explores the concept of "mindset" and how it can impact every aspect of our lives, including academic and personal success. 

She contrasts the fixed mindset with the growth mindset, offering insights on cultivating the latter.

The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter – And How to Make the Most of Them Now, $14.01, Amazon

The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter--And How to Make the Most of Them Now

There are 12 editions and formats for "The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter – And How to Make the Most of Them Now" by Meg Jay available on Amazon. (Amazon.com)

Clinical psychologist Meg Jay emphasizes the importance of a person’s years in his or her 20s — and provides practical advice backed by thousands of real-life case studies on making the most of this formative decade. 

This book is a great guide for college students entering adulthood.

Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World, $11, Amazon

Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World

"Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World" by Admiral William H. McRavenis is based on the Navy SEAL's inspiring commencement speech at the University of Texas. (Amazon.com)

Based on a viral commencement speech, Admiral McRaven’s book provides poignant life lessons he learned from his time as a Navy SEAL.

Each chapter offers advice on achieving personal and professional goals and simple yet profound life lessons for young adults.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 