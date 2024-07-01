5 must-read books with life lessons to get your child college-ready this summer

College is a time of growth, learning and exploration, both academically and personally.
The right books could provide valuable insights, practical advice and inspiration for your young person who is jumping into his or her college years.
Here are five must-read books for college students available on Amazon that cover everything from personal development to academic success.
Whether you're looking for strategies to help your kids excel in their studies, advice on personal growth or inspiration to tackle life’s challenges, these books will teach different lessons than textbooks do.
- The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College by Harlan Cohen
- How to Win at College: Surprising Secrets for Success from the Country's Top Students by Cal Newport
- Mindset: The New Psychology of Success by Carol S. Dweck
- The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter – And How to Make the Most of Them Now by Meg Jay
- Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World by Admiral William H. McRaven
The Naked Roommate: And 107 Other Issues You Might Run Into in College, $9.66, Amazon
This comprehensive guide is packed with practical advice and real-life anecdotes to help students navigate the college experience, which can be overwhelming in many ways.
"The Naked Roommate" covers everything from dealing with roommates to handling stress — and reviews say it does so in an honest, relatable and humorous way.
How to Win at College: Surprising Secrets for Success from the Country's Top Students, $10.69, Amazon
Cal Newport's book is a collection of unconventional strategies that top students use to excel academically and socially in college.
It’s said to be a quick, insightful read that provides actionable tips for success, focusing on time management, studying techniques and personal growth.
Mindset: The New Psychology of Success, $10.80, Amazon
In this influential book, renowned Stanford psychologist Carol Dweck explores the concept of "mindset" and how it can impact every aspect of our lives, including academic and personal success.
She contrasts the fixed mindset with the growth mindset, offering insights on cultivating the latter.
The Defining Decade: Why Your Twenties Matter – And How to Make the Most of Them Now, $14.01, Amazon
Clinical psychologist Meg Jay emphasizes the importance of a person’s years in his or her 20s — and provides practical advice backed by thousands of real-life case studies on making the most of this formative decade.
This book is a great guide for college students entering adulthood.
Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life...And Maybe the World, $11, Amazon
Based on a viral commencement speech, Admiral McRaven’s book provides poignant life lessons he learned from his time as a Navy SEAL.
Each chapter offers advice on achieving personal and professional goals and simple yet profound life lessons for young adults.