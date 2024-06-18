10 fast-paced books to read on the beach

Plan on spending plenty of time on the beach this summer? Give yourself a reason to stay longer by bringing a good book. Maybe you want your beach read to be fast-paced and captivating. Or perhaps you’re stuck on romance novels. Or thrillers are more your thing.

No matter what you like to read, one of these 10 books on our list is bound to be your next favorite beach go-to. Relax in the sun with a good book while you soak in the ocean air. Summer doesn’t get much better than that.

You can even tap into audio books if you'd rather close your eyes and listen as you lay out by the waves. Right now, Prime members can get 3 months of free of Audible Premium Plus. Membership includes a massive selection of new releases and bestsellers, plus unlimited listening to thousands of included originals, audiobooks, podcasts and more.

You can find all of these books on Amazon and get them shipped to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Emily Henry is a popular romance and feel-good author who has a large repertoire of well-loved books. Funny Story is one of her latest, following Daphne, whose romance with her fiancé Peter unravels when he discovers his love for his childhood friend Petra.

This propels Daphne’s decision to move to Waning Bay, Michigan. Along the way, she becomes roommates with Petra's ex, Miles, Daphne’s complete opposite. As you might expect, love blossoms between the two.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Pineapple Street is the story of the Stockton family's daughters grappling with life choices amidst living among New York's elite. Darley sacrifices her career and inheritance for motherhood. Sasha marries into a family she struggles to exist within, and Georgiana, the youngest, searches for her identity.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

20 BOOKS BY FEMALE AUTHORS YOU SHOULD READ

One of the hottest fantasy series on TikTok, A Court of Thorns and Roses follows the heroine, Feyre, who unknowingly kills a faerie disguised as a wolf and is taken to a magical realm as punishment. Her captor is Tamlin, an immortal faerie who once ruled over the human world. Again, as you may guess, the two realize their feelings for one another, igniting one of the most popular forbidden love stories in years.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

20 BOOKTOK BOOKS READERS ARE GETTING INTO

A small, but mighty book, Small Things Like These can be read in a few hours. The story takes place in the 1980s in a small Irish town. Bill Furlong is a coal merchant in the small town who delivers an order to the local convent. During his visit, Bill makes a discovery that forces him to confront his past and the dark side of a town controlled by the church.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Readers looking for a book that makes them think will love The Stranger. It’s a short book that looks at existentialism. Set in Algeria, the protagonist is a man who doesn’t fit into societal norms and remains, in the face of life’s troubles, largely indifferent. The book is a philosophical look at the human condition and is a favorite of readers everywhere.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Looking for an utterly hilarious and ridiculous read? The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy will keep you entertained the entire way through. The book mostly revolves around Arthur Dent, a human plucked off planet Earth seconds before it’s demolished by an alien race. A

long with a cast of colorful characters, including Zaphod Beeblebrox, a two-headed, three-armed alien who is the unqualified president of the galaxy and Trillian, another human Arthur actually met at a cocktail party years before, they journey all over the galaxy.

Buy at Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

Frequently recommended as a holiday read, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is about a reclusive older Hollywood movie icon, Evelyn Hugo, who is slowly revealing the truth about her life and her many lovers.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Bodie Kane is a podcaster and film professor trying to leave behind a dark family past and the unsolved murder of her boarding school roommate. But she can’t help but get pulled back into the mystery when she goes back to teach at her old school. A classic thriller, I Have Some Questions for You will have you continuously turning the page.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

A Psalm for the Wild Built, is set centuries after the robots of Panga all wandered in the wilderness, never to be seen again. It’s a charming, heartwarming story that follows a monk visited by one of these long-lost robots.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Agatha Christie wrote dozens of thrilling stories, but And Then There Were None is often recommended as a starting point for anyone looking to get into her work. It follows ten different people all invited to an isolated mansion where their host fails to show up.

Buy on Amazon or Barnes & Noble.