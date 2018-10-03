Kid-friendly Fable tablet comes to public schools, will hit stores in March
When long-time educator Janice Gauthier looks back on her years as a middle and high school English teacher, she said she wishes she had access to the kinds of technology — like tablets — that are currently playing an increasingly larger role in classrooms across the country. Now, as Director of Curriculum and Development at Everett Public Schools in Everett, Mass., Gauthier has been able to oversee a pilot program from Massachusetts-based consumer device company Isabella Products Inc. that has placed Fable, a new browser-free and child-friendly tablet, in one of her school’s classrooms.