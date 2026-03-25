Texas fast-food chain delivers best burger value among top rivals

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→ A Texas-based fast-food chain beat McDonald's and Burger King in a value study that ranked its classic burger the highest by price per ounce of meat.

→ One steakhouse's dress code drew backlash after diners without proper attire were told to remove hats or eat in the bar.

→ Restaurant owners warn that eliminating tips could lower service quality as more establishments test gratuity-free dining models.

The hot plate

→ Bars could serve alcohol until near dawn in one city under a new $500 permit tied to the World Cup.

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→ A small Florida bakery saw a surge in orders after Ryan Gosling praised its Pop Tart-style pastries during a late-night TV appearance.

→ A high-end deli in England's Cotswolds region is drawing wealthy American customers with nostalgic foods.

Chew on this

→ A new lineup of extreme game day eats is set to knock it out of the park this baseball season.

→ Experts are warning that GLP-1 drugs and low-carb diet trends leave many Americans falling short on fiber.

→ A new study challenges a long-held belief about the "sweet tooth."

Quote of the week

"Life is simple. Don't complicate it with cooking."

A cowboy chef shared six tips for cooking in extreme conditions, drawing on decades of experience preparing meals in subzero cold and triple-digit heat.