10 Christmas gift ideas for grandparents

What to get the grandparents?

This gift guide lists options amid the Christmas season and Hanukkah in 2022.

Whether you want to purchase something that inspires healthy living or spoil them with a virtual cooking class, browse the below ideas for grandmas, grandpas or grandparent figures in your circle.

Here are 10 picks.

Minted.com Classic Postcard Photo Art by Ana de Sousa, starting at $39 framed

Framed photo art may be a winning gift for grandma and grandpa.

Minted.com is an online marketplace of independent artists and if this style isn’t for you, there are dozens of other custom photo art gifts to choose from, all of which you can personalize with the text, names, dates and words of your choice.

Minted.com Marvelous Flowers Puzzle by Sumak Studio, $42

For another great gift from Minted.com, this is a great activity for grandparents to do with grandchildren.

Simply upload the photo of your choice and the designers will put your photo on an abstract floral art background.

Available in 12, 60 or 252 pieces, it’s a fun activity for everyone to enjoy together over the holiday season.

Amazon.com GLOW Deluxe Edition CD by Brett Eldredge, $9.99

Do you hear what we hear? Christmas carols everywhere.

Consider country artist Brett Eldredge's smooth, spirited collection of holiday favorites.

Tunes run the gamut from "I’ll Be Home for Christmas" and "Silver Bells" to "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" and "White Christmas."

Even though he’s a modern-day country music sensation, his old-timey warble is reminiscent of classic artists like Frank Sinatra and Steve Lawrence.

ElliQ.com ElliQ, $249.99 enrollment fee + from $29.99 per month

Show them you care with the "sidekick for healthier, happier aging."

Unlike other digital assistant devices, ElliQ engages in conversation with users, urging them to embrace healthy habits, sharing suggestions for activities and helping loved ones manage their health.

It also features access to transportation support with Uber Health, health and wellness goal setting and tracking, texting and video calls, trivia, and more.

Worth noting: The enrollment fee includes account setup, shipping and handling, installation support, four wellness coach sessions and three service-free concierge transactions.

TheChefandtheDish.com The Chef & The Dish, $299

Got a grandparent who loves to cook?

Give them the gift of cooking with a spouse or friend in a private one-on-one virtual cooking experience with chefs from Italy, Thailand, Morocco, Spain, Hungary, Peru, Brazil and beyond in a two-and-a-half-hour lesson.

It also may be a great way for them to connect with their ancestral roots if a chef from their motherland is on the platform.

If you’re feeling extra generous, throw in a gift card for groceries, too.

Orvis.com Orvis Encounter Fly Rod Outfit, $198

This fly-fishing rod is crafted with state-of-the-art design that works wonderfully for long days at the river or lake and features a large-arbor Encounter reel, weight-forward floating line, backing and leader.

Be sure to include a card that mentions a date you want to take your grandparent fishing so you have something to look forward to together.

Amazon.com Nettie Pickleball Set, $149.99

Many have been jumping aboard the pickleball craze.

Empower a favorite grandmother, grandfather, great aunt or uncle or grandparent figure to get to swinging with this high-performance set that includes two paddles, two balls and two sweatbands.

Almost anyone can play regardless of age or how athletic they are.

WellToldDesign.com Well Told Night Sky Glasses, from $17.95

These glasses display what the stars, constellations and planets looked like from a specific place in time.

You can personalize a wine glass, pint glass, rocks glass, insulated bottle, insulated tumbler and more with a depiction of how the night sky the day appeared on the day their beloved grandchild came into the world (or whatever date with significance of your choosing) in the place they were born.

They may smile each time they reach for a glass of water or a sip of their favorite vino.

BunniesByTheBay.com "What Will My Grandchild Call Me?" $19.95

A heartfelt gift for a soon-to-be grandparent, this storybook chronicles the tale of a grandparent deciding what name their grandchild will call them.

Once the baby arrives, the grandparent may enjoy reading this picture book to their grandson or granddaughter.

Bonus: Bunnies by the Bay handles gift wrapping complete with a gift box, tissue paper and a ribbon so that it’s ready to put under the Christmas tree as soon as it arrives.

Fitbit.com Fitbit Inspire 3, $79.95

‘Tis the season to get healthy.

Motivate your grandparents to hit daily steps goals and get in cardiovascular workouts with this easy-to-use Fitbit fitness tracker.

One charge lasts up to 10 days, and the fitness tracker also keeps tabs on key biometrics like heart rate and irregular heart rhythm, blood oxygen and sleep quality.

Add them to your "friends" list on the Fitbit app so you can encourage each other to walk more.