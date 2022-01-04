Family finds wrapped gifts from late grandparents, great-grandparents in viral TikTok

A family discovered a collection of wrapped Christmas presents in the attic of their late grandfather.

Holly Pomeroy, 29, from Central Florida, posted several videos about the discovered gifts on TikTok last week.

In the original video, which has been viewed more than 8.5 million times since it was posted on Dec. 27, Pomeroy showed herself taking the wrapped and labeled gifts out of a box.

Pomeroy captioned the video: "My grandfather recently passed away and my cousin found super old wrapped Christmas presents in the attic to my dad, my sister and I. We also found an old Christmas card with money in it from my great-grandparents who passed around 2002."

Near the end of the clip, Pomeroy can be heard saying: "These are probably from when we were kids."

Pomeroy told Fox News in a message that her grandfather died on Nov. 16 and soon after, her cousin started going through his house the next week, around Thanksgiving.

That’s when she found the collection of gifts, as well as a Christmas card – with money inside – from Pomeroy’s great-grandparents who had died in 2008.

Her cousin was able to deliver the gifts and card to Pomeroy and her family in December and in other TikTok videos, Pomeroy revealed that her dad received a flashlight and a massage chair, while she received a pink fleece robe and a pink Snuggie. Pomeroy said her sister also received a Snuggie, but hers was blue.

"It was definitely emotional opening them and knowing it was the very last thing I would ever receive from my grandparents," Pomeroy told Fox.

Many of the commenters on Pomeroy’s videos even pointed out that the Snuggies could even be looked at as a "hug" from her grandparents.

One commenter wrote: "Like an extra hug from them to keep you warm when they’re not here."

Pomeroy told Fox that she’s not exactly sure why the gifts had been forgotten about, or when exactly they were from, aside from the fact that one of the gifts was from her grandmother who died in 2015.

"It’s possible that it was from Christmas of 2014 that we weren’t able to come down for," Pomeroy said. "And then her health started really declining in January of 2015 and my grandpa probably just packed them away and forgot about them because of her death."

Meanwhile, Pomeroy thinks the Christmas cards with money in them – which were signed by her great-grandparents – could be from as long ago as the 1990s, since the bills were from the 1995 series.

Unfortunately, Pomeroy said, there’s no way to know how the cards got lost.

"We didn’t get to spend a whole lot of Christmases with my great-grandparents though, so could have just been forgotten as well," Pomeroy said.

Despite the mystery, Pomery said her whole family has enjoyed the newly discovered gifts.

"[We] just think it is a huge blessing for this to happen to us," she said.

