Wrestling fans urged to get tested for HIV, hepatitis after attending 'panes of glass match'

Fans who attended a pro-wrestling tournament in Indiana last weekend are being encouraged to get tested for HIV and hepatitis C after the health department discovered events may have exposed people to blood or bodily fluids. The event, hosted in New Albany by Pro Wrestling Trainwreck, was advertised as “Live Extreme Wrestling” that would feature “fans bring the weapons match, a thumbtack match, and a panes of glass match.”

According to the organization’s Facebook page, one of the wrestlers was sent to the emergency room following one of the events, which an outlet identified as a botched attempt at performing the “power bomb.” WDRB.com claims that the “wrestler was picked up and slammed into a stack that included a door, a pane of glass and several fluorescent bulbs.”

DIARRHEA-CAUSING ILLNESS LINKED TO SWIMMING POOLS ON THE RISE, CDC SAYS

The Floyd County Health Department said the wrestler needed 42 stitches for his wounds.

“It could be serious, but right now, we have no reason to believe that there’s any disease exposure,” Charlotte Bass, health department administrator, told WDRB.com. “That’s why we want to test people that came into contact with the body fluids.”

Pro Wrestling Trainwreck organizers have pushed back against the claims, calling it “sensationalized in an attempt to scare anyone that reads it.”

“Thank you to everyone for your continued support and if you no longer support us..we don’t need you anyway,” a Friday Facebook post read.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A notice posted on the health department’s website Thursday said fans who were exposed to blood or bodily fluids are “highly encouraged” to contact them for testing.