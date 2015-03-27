Women Likely to Change Their Hairstyle 100 Times in a Lifetime

A typical woman changes her hairstyle more than 100 times throughout her life, fashion magazine Grazia reported Tuesday.

The average female gets her locks layered, shortened or colored at least twice a year between the ages of 13 and 65. Most women will experiment with at least three colors. A third will change their hair after a breakup and nearly half with opt for a new look simply because they are bored.

British hairdresser hairdresser Andrew Collinge, who commissioned a survey of 3,000 women, said the most popular style remains the classic "Rachel" from Friends cut, made famous by U.S. actress Jennifer Aniston.

"My feeling is that women are changing their looks little and often rather than dramatic changes," Collinge told the British edition of the weekly magazine.

"For example, you can add modern texture without altering the length just by adding some layers or by drying and styling differently — think Jennifer Aniston."