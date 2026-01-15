Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health Newsletter

Doctor reveals health effects of 30 days without alcohol

And more of this week's top health stories, right to your inbox

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Top stories

→ Doctor reveals what 30 days without alcohol does to the brain and body

Whole milk is headed back to school cafeterias after Trump signs new law

→ Oprah reveals her struggle with "shame" at taking weight-loss drugs

trump in oval office with mustache

President Donald Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act on Wednesday. (USDA)

On the lookout

→ Homeless encampment at center of health alert over rat-borne disease

→ What are ‘GLP-3s’? Meet the new generation of weight-loss drugs

Jillian Michaels reacts to new food pyramid, reveals the truth about saturated fat Video

Conversation starters

→ Forced wake-up times could affect your health — how early is too early?

→ Eating leftover pasta may be better for blood sugar than a fresh bowl

→ Researchers locked flu patients in a hotel with healthy adults — no one got sick

Healthy living

→ Simple daily habit may help ease depression more than medication, researchers say

→ Sleep patterns could predict risk for dementia, cancer and stroke, study suggests

Quote of the week

"Red meat and saturated fats were demonized."

Jillian Michaels breaks down saturated fat and the new food pyramid, praising nutrition guidelines that emphasize protein over processed foods

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue