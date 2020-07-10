Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World Health Organization
Published

WHO says coronavirus airborne transmission is possible indoors

Airborne transmission 'cannot be ruled out' in indoor areas with poor ventilation

By Kayla Rivas | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aerosols containing the COVID-19 virus suspended in the air can infect others upon inhalation in crowded, indoor spaces with poor ventilation, the World Health Organization wrote in an update published late Thursday.

While the WHO previously said airborne transmission is possible during medical procedures generating aerosols, the new message highlights the risk in other indoor areas with close settings and poor ventilation, such as choir practice, restaurants and fitness classes.

FETAL CORONAVIRUS INFECTION MAY BE POSSIBLE, ITALIAN STUDY SUGGESTS

"In these events, short-range aerosol transmission, particularly in specific indoor locations, such as crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces over a prolonged period of time with infected persons cannot be ruled out," the organization wrote in the update.

"More studies are urgently needed to investigate such instances and assess their significance for transmission of COVID-19," the WHO added.

The expanded guidelines come after 239 experts wrote an open letter to the organization, urging it to greater acknowledge the risk of COVID-19 airborne transmission.

WHO’s stance also recognized the importance of people spreading COVID-19 without symptoms, a phenomenon the organization has long downplayed.

Fox News has reached out to Johns Hopkins University, the Cleveland Clinic and other health experts for comment on this matter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kayla Rivas is a Health reporter and joined Fox News in April 2020.