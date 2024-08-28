US surgeon general advisory names parent stress an 'urgent public health issue'

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory on Wednesday addressing the mental health and well-being of parents.

The advisory, which is reserved for "significant public health challenges that require the nation’s immediate awareness and action," discussed various factors that cause stress for parents and noted an urgent need for support.

"Parents have a profound impact on the health of our children and the health of society," Murthy wrote in a statement posted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"Yet parents and caregivers today face tremendous pressures, from familiar stressors such as worrying about their kids’ health and safety and financial concerns, to new challenges like navigating technology and social media, a youth mental health crisis, and an epidemic of loneliness that has hit young people the hardest," he went on.

"As a father of two kids, I feel these pressures, too."

In the 30-page advisory, Murthy called for a "fundamental shift" in prioritizing the mental health and well-being of parents.

"I am also outlining policies, programs and individual actions we can all take to support parents and caregivers," he said.

Thirty percent of parents reported high levels of stress in the past month, compared to 20% of other adults, according to the advisory.

Severe stress can have "a deleterious effect," Murthy wrote — as 41% of parents reported that most days, they experience so much stress that they cannot function, while 48% said their stress is "completely overwhelming" on most days.

What's causing this stress?

The COVID-19 pandemic was cited as a contributor to stressors among parents and caregivers, as well as financial stability, concerns for health and safety, management of tech and social media, parental loneliness, cultural pressures and their children’s future.

School safety concerns among parents are particularly high, as firearm-related injury has become the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the U.S.

Many parents also face circumstances such as family or community violence, poverty, and racism and discrimination, all of which can impact mental health.

"Both maternal and paternal mental health conditions are shown to impact the well-being of children," the advisory noted.

"Maternal mental health conditions have been found to significantly impact a child’s well-being and environment, and can serve as a critical determinant of child outcomes."

What can be done?

The surgeon general intends to "take steps to mitigate stress at every stage" for parents and caregivers, he said.

Murthy’s advisory encouraged governments and employers to establish programs to ensure that parents have access to affordable mental health care, paid family and medical leave, and other family services.

The surgeon general also encouraged schools and communities to provide support services and groups to help parents manage stress.

Robin Hilmantel, senior director of editorial strategy and growth at What to Expect, part of Everyday Health, told Fox News Digital that this advisory "feels like a long-overdue acknowledgment of what has been obvious for a while now: Parents are struggling."

A What to Expect survey of more than 3,000 women found that more than two-thirds of moms (68%) experience anxiety, while 79% of Gen Z moms reported the same.

"There are a lot of reasons why being a parent today is so challenging — parenthood is isolating, as 76% of moms say they don’t have enough support in the form of a 'village,'" said Hilmantel, who is based in North Carolina.

"There’s also a culture of comparison for today’s parents — 83% of Gen Z moms say they feel pressure to be a perfect parent," she added.

Some other top parental stressors, according to the survey, include safety, lack of time for themselves, finances and children's development.

"Remember that you’re not alone if you feel overwhelming stress; other parents are dealing with their own stressors," Hilmantel said.

"What you see on social media is often a highlight reel, so you definitely shouldn’t feel bad about your parenting based on anything you see online."

The expert suggested that parents should try to "cultivate a network of friends, family and acquaintances."

"Parents can add people to their village by attending in-person meetups where they can connect with other new parents, and by joining online communities where parents can openly discuss anything they’re struggling with," she said.

Hilmantel added that there is "no shame in directly asking family and friends for help."