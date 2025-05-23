Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

US sees cases of new COVID-19 variant linked to surge in China: report

CDC confirms presence of NB.1.8.1 variant but says cases too few to be included in official COVID tracking data

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
close
Trump bans funding for gain-of-function research possibly responsible for COVID-19 pandemic Video

Trump bans funding for gain-of-function research possibly responsible for COVID-19 pandemic

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel discusses President Donald Trump signing an executive order banning funding for gain-of-function research. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has detected multiple cases of the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1, which has been linked to a spike in cases in China. A CDC spokesperson confirmed the findings to Fox News Digital, but said there had been too few cases for the strain to be included in the agency’s COVID Data Tracker.

Gene sequencing COVID

Puseletso Lesofi prepares to sequence COVID-19 omicron samples at the Ndlovu Research Center in Elandsdoorn, South Africa Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.   (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

A LOOK BACK AT THE EARLY DAYS OF CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

"There have been fewer than 20 sequences of NB.1.8.1 in the U.S. baseline surveillance data to date, so it has not met the threshold for inclusion in the COVID Data Tracker dashboard," a CDC spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We monitor all SARS-CoV-2 sequences, and if it increases in proportion, it will appear on the Data Tracker dashboard."

The cases were reportedly detected through the CDC’s airport screening program, according to CBS News, though the CDC spokesperson did not confirm this to Fox News Digital.

Covid-19

Syringe for testing COVID. (iStock)

TRUMP'S 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN' COMMISSION TO TARGET AUTISM, CHRONIC DISEASES

While the CDC has detected the new variant in the U.S., the agency also reported on May 23 that emergency room visits for influenza, COVID and RSV are currently "very low." In its two-week predictions for COVID and influenza, the CDC said it expects the number of ER visits will likely stay at the current low level.

A CDC map showing COVID-19 cases detected through wastewater (sewage) testing indicates that most states are seeing either low or very low levels of the virus. The only state experiencing a high level of viral activity, according to CDC data, is South Dakota.

Man gets tested COVID

A man has his swab sample taken for a nucleic acid test for the coronavirus disease at a testing booth in Beijing, China on Nov. 11, 2022. (Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 variant has been linked to a high number of cases in China and Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong authorities issued a statement urging the public — especially high-risk individuals — to wear surgical masks. However, the statement also noted that there is no evidence NB.1.8.1 is more serious than other COVID-19 variants.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.