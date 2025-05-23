US sees cases of new COVID-19 variant linked to surge in China: report

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has detected multiple cases of the new COVID-19 variant NB.1.8.1, which has been linked to a spike in cases in China. A CDC spokesperson confirmed the findings to Fox News Digital, but said there had been too few cases for the strain to be included in the agency’s COVID Data Tracker.

"There have been fewer than 20 sequences of NB.1.8.1 in the U.S. baseline surveillance data to date, so it has not met the threshold for inclusion in the COVID Data Tracker dashboard," a CDC spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "We monitor all SARS-CoV-2 sequences, and if it increases in proportion, it will appear on the Data Tracker dashboard."

The cases were reportedly detected through the CDC’s airport screening program, according to CBS News, though the CDC spokesperson did not confirm this to Fox News Digital.

While the CDC has detected the new variant in the U.S., the agency also reported on May 23 that emergency room visits for influenza, COVID and RSV are currently "very low." In its two-week predictions for COVID and influenza, the CDC said it expects the number of ER visits will likely stay at the current low level.

A CDC map showing COVID-19 cases detected through wastewater (sewage) testing indicates that most states are seeing either low or very low levels of the virus. The only state experiencing a high level of viral activity, according to CDC data, is South Dakota.

The COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 variant has been linked to a high number of cases in China and Hong Kong.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong authorities issued a statement urging the public — especially high-risk individuals — to wear surgical masks. However, the statement also noted that there is no evidence NB.1.8.1 is more serious than other COVID-19 variants.