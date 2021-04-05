US averaging 3.1M COVID-19 vaccines per day, younger demographics seeing spikes in cases

The U.S. is now averaging about 3.1 million COVID-19 vaccines administered per day, White House officials said Monday, although Dr. Rochelle Walensky expressed concerns about rising trends elsewhere. According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, there has been a 7% increase in daily cases, amounting to an average of about 64,000.

In Monday’s White House coronavirus briefing, Walensky also noted a 3% increase in hospital admissions, averaging about 4,970. While she noted a decrease of daily deaths, about 800 total per day, she expressed concern that younger demographics are behind the spikes in cases and hospitalizations.

"As the trends in data have been indicating, cases are increasing nationally and we are seeing this occur predominately in younger adults," Walensky said. "This is why you’ve heard me so clearly share my concern. We know that these increases are due in part to more highly transmissible variants which we are very closely monitoring. And, as more schools are reopening it’s even more important to make sure they do safely with strict adherence to CDC guidance and for all of us to roll up our sleeves as soon as we can."

She noted that there are "many moving parts" with regard to demographic changes in cases including the increased transmissibility of the B.1.1.7 variant and vaccination rates among older populations.

Walensky said that the agency is learning that many outbreaks in "young people" are related to youth sports and extracurricular activities and called for strong testing measures to prevent such clusters.

She also detailed the CDC’s latest update to cleaning and disinfectant guidance for facilities and homes to "reflect the science on transmission."

"People can be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects, however evidence has demonstrated the risk by this route of transmission is actually low," Walensky said.

The CDC now recommends that in most situations, regularly cleaning surfaces with soap and detergent should be enough to reduce risk of coronavirus spread, whereas disinfecting areas in indoor settings, homes and schools should be practiced when there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours.