Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

Fauci weighs in on COVID-19 vaccine safety in pregnant women

The CDC encourages those who are pregnant and who have received the COVID-29 vaccine to enroll in v-safe

By Alexandria Hein | Fox News
close
More states open vaccine eligibility to pregnant peopleVideo

More states open vaccine eligibility to pregnant people

More information is becoming available on how COVID-19 vaccines may affect pregnant women. But getting vaccinated hasn't been an easy decision for a lot of expecting moms.

While studies regarding COVID-19 vaccine safety in pregnant women are ongoing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical advisor, said that there doesn’t appear to be any concerns for now.

"Those studies are going to be done soon, and some are ongoing right now, but for pregnant women who have already taken it, after the emergency use authorization, there doesn’t seem to be any problem," Fauci said, in a short Q&A posted to the White House’s Twitter account.

The clip, which is part of a "Dr. Fauci vs. The Clock" series, has already racked up over 27,000 views after it was posted Monday morning.

IS IT COVID-19, ALLERGIES, OR POST-VACCINATION SYMPTOMS? HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE

His response echoes the latest from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which states that experts believe that based on how the vaccines work in the body, they are unlikely to pose a specific risk for people who are pregnant. However, the agency notes, there is currently limited data available. Animal studies involving all three currently approved vaccines found no safety concerns before or during pregnancy.

FDA UPDATES MODERNA EUA IN BID TO SPEED ROLLOUT

Currently, the CDC encourages those who are pregnant and who have received the COVID-29 vaccine to enroll in v-safe to help track information regarding this population. There are nearly 4,000 people who have enrolled in the v-safe COVID-19 Vaccine Pregnancy Registry as of last week. More than 69,000a already registered in v-safe indicated they were pregnant at the time of vaccination, but the agency has not yet confirmed or verified these participants.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The agency also launched a hotline, MotherToBaby to help answer questions pregnant people may have about the vaccine. 