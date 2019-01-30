Tyson recalls 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after complaints about rubber in product

More than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets are being recalled after Tyson Foods said it received complaints about rubber material in their product. The company said the recall impacts its 5-pound plastic packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets.

According to a recall notice posted on the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website, the affected products were produced on Nov. 26 and have a “BEST IF USED BY” DATE OF Nov. 26, 2019. The case code has been identified as 3308SDL03, and the products were shipped to retailers nationwide.

While no adverse effects related to the recall have been reported, the company is concerned that consumers may have affected products in their freezers, and say it should be thrown away or returned for a refund.

The recall, which was posted on Tuesday, comes after Perdue Foods issued two separate recalls of its own over concerns of wood chips in one of its products, and a food-allergy label on another.

“We care deeply about the consumers that buy our products and trust us to provide their families safe high-quality food,” Perdue Foods said on Tuesday, according to USA Today. “Having two recalls in a short period of time is not what consumers expect of us or what we expect of ourselves. We are taking a very hard look at our processes to ensure that every product that comes from Perdue meets those expectations.”