Perdue recalls gluten-free chicken nuggets after reports of wood in product

Perdue Foods has recalled about 68,200 pounds of organic, gluten-free ready-to-eat chicken nuggets after consumers complained about finding pieces of wood in the product. The Georgia-based company issued the recall on Thursday and said the popular product is packaged in a 22-oz. plastic bag, under the label “PERDUE SimplySmart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS GLUTEN FREE.”

According to a news release on the FDA website, the items were produced on Oct. 25, and are marked with a best by date of Oct. 25, 2019. The items were shipped to retailers nationwide.

“The problem was discovered when the firm received three consumer complaints that wood was found in the product,” the news release said. “A complaint was also reported to FSIS’ consumer complaint monitoring system. FSIS was notified by the firm on Jan. 17. 2019.”

While there have been no adverse reactions reported, consumers are urged to discard the product or returned for a refund. Those with questions are directed to contact Perdue Consumer Care.