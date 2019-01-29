Perdue Foods recalls chicken nuggets over food-allergy labeling error

A potentially serious labeling error has caused Perdue Foods to recall more than 16,000 pounds of chicken nuggets.

The recall was announced after a retail store notified Perdue that the label on the back of the “Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” neglects to inform consumers the product contains milk, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Monday. The current label only says the nuggets contain wheat.

Retailers in Washington, D.C., and in 13 states -- Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia -- have been affected by the recall.

At this time, however, there have been no reported illnesses or adverse reactions in connection to the labeling error.

Consumers allergic to milk who think they may have purchased the affected product should look for 12-ounce packages of the nuggets with a “use by” date of March 11, 2019, and lot codes 17009010 to 19009010 in their refrigerator or freezer. The products also have the establishment number “P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA recommends those with milk allergies who purchased the nuggets to either throw the product away or return it to to the store where they purchased it.